Information Builders Recognized With Five Technology Innovation Awards From Dresner Advisory Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders (IBI), the leading data and analytics company, today announced that it has won five Dresner Advisory Services' Technology Innovation Awards for leadership in Location Intelligence, Data Preparation, Cloud BI, Embedded BI, and IoT Intelligence. This is the fifth consecutive year IBI has been recognized by the awards program for its positioning as a top vendor in Dresner's Wisdom of Crowds® series of thematic market studies. The annual research reports are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on technical capabilities related to the data and analytics markets.

Each report in the 2019 series examines current deployment trends, user intentions, and industry capabilities in BI and analytics. The five awards honoring IBI recognize the company as a leader in the following:

Location Intelligence – Location and geospatial analysis

Data Preparation – Modeling, preparing, and combining data prior to analysis

Cloud BI – Technologies, tools, and solutions supporting cloud deployment models

Embedded BI – Inclusion of business intelligence (BI) features and functions as an inherent part of other applications

IoT Intelligence – Technologies analyzing IoT data collected through networks embedded within electronics, software, and sensors

Information Builders' WebFOCUS analytics products help companies use data strategically across and beyond the enterprise. The platform provides organizations with what they need to turn every kind of data into actionable insights for real business outcomes. With comprehensive, scalable, and proven capabilities, WebFOCUS offers superior experiences with more flexibility than any other BI and analytics platform.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Dresner Advisory Services for our technical capabilities and offerings in analytics," said Frank J. Vella, CEO, Information Builders. "Data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and it is our mission to help organizations capitalize on new opportunities and insights in the connected world. Each of these Technology Innovation Awards reflects customer and end-user recognition and that is great validation that we're succeeding in that mission. We intend to continue delivering our stellar products and services to our users in 2020 and beyond."

"Our annual thematic research focuses on current user behaviors, priorities, and intention within the market, including a ranking of leading providers who offer the most comprehensive solutions in these significant thematic areas," said Howard Dresner, founder, Dresner Advisory Services. "We congratulate Information Builders for its continued recognition for strong performance in Location Intelligence, Data Preparation, Cloud BI, Embedded BI and IoT Intelligence."

