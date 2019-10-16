Information Builders Recognized With NASCIO 25-Year Longevity Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) , analytics and data management solutions, has been awarded the 25-Year Longevity Award from the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) in recognition of its long-term membership with, and support of, the organization.

The 2019 Corporate Longevity awards were presented on-stage during NASCIO's Annual Conference in Nashville, TN, on Tuesday, October 15.

While information technology has improved many individual aspects of government operations, it has also inadvertently created information silos that don't allow data to be easily combined into a complete view of organizational activities.

Delivering data and analytics at scale, from 10 to 10 million users, Information Builders' platform is ideal for facilitating the rapid and secure information-sharing necessary within government agencies and across other organizations, as well as with citizens and additional stakeholders. Efficient access to a shared set of reliable, trusted data helps governmental organizations conduct proactive and strategic resource deployments, empower predictive policing, and ensure departments execute real-time data-driven approaches to public safety.

Information Builders' solutions help government agencies:

Leverage the value of diverse information assets and transform information into valuable insights

Reinvent citizen experiences, operate more openly and transparently, and enhance communication with the public

Transform operations to boost performance, minimize costs, eliminate waste, and increase productivity enterprise-wide

Turn vast amounts of policing data into actionable intelligence that can be exploited in Real-Time Crime Centers, crime clearance, and other public safety uses

Improve delivery of programs and increase the efficiency and effectiveness of critical activities, such as logistics, asset maintenance, health and safety inspections, and procurement

Address the cross-agency priority (CAP) goals of the President's Management Agenda

Organizations like the State of Florida, State of Minnesota, and State of Missouri leverage Information Builders' solutions to build on integrated, trustworthy information and deliver easy-to understand insights through one solution for the data insights agencies and departments need to protect and serve.

Frank J. Vella, chief executive officer, Information Builders said:

"State agencies have vast amounts of data that can be turned into actionable intelligence, as long as the organization has the ability to break down barriers between information systems and visualize holistic data in real time. As a long-term member of NASCIO, we partner with government organizations to aid in digital transformation and help achieve real-time access to data in consolidated and easy-to-understand views for more efficient and effective decision-making."

About NASCIO

Founded in 1969, the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 association representing state chief information officers and information technology executives and managers from the states, territories, and the District of Columbia. NASCIO's mission is to foster government excellence through leadership of quality business practices, information management, and technology policy. nascio.org/.

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry. Visit us at informationbuilders.com, follow us on Twitter at @infobldrs, like us on Facebook, and visit our LinkedIn page.

