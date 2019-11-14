Information Builders Releases Cloud-First Analytics and Business Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) , analytics and data management solutions, today announced the release of the first version of WebFOCUS that is optimized for use in a cloud environment. This "cloud-first" release was designed for greater ease-of-use with significant improvements in packaging, deployment, data connectivity, data preparation, and visualization. The simplified workflow and revamped user experience are designed to delight first-time users as well as benefit experienced authors.



Building upon Information Builders' status as an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network, this cloud-first iteration of WebFOCUS is built to fully exploit the cloud ecosystem for improved management, high availability, and nearly unlimited scalability. By removing the pain points of on-premises infrastructure management and complex analytics environments, users get the agility and speed they need to drive next-level innovation with analytical insights at the speed of their businesses.

Supported by our cloud-based managed services, the new release of WebFOCUS, which will update approximately every two weeks with new features and ongoing maintenance, is strategically designed to improve:

Time to Value: A redesigned home page and intelligent search functions allow users to quickly sift through massive amounts of data to find and access the information they need to quickly pull the most relevant insights

Ease of Use: Unified data access capabilities that look, feel, and function identically, whether they're used for analytics, data preparation, or other functions, and can drive data democratization across the enterprise by sharpening self-service and usability

Analytics Outputs: Improved data preparation and data flow development are the first steps in a holistic approach to data management that ultimately results in higher-quality insights and improves business outcomes

Flexibility: An enhanced user interface allows users to access seamless content creation capabilities that support the need for agile data insight visualization

Frank J. Vella, chief executive officer of Information Builders, said:

"In a world where there is more data from more sources, combined with the accelerated pace of change in the digital era and more economic and market uncertainties, we offer a unique cloud approach that enables organizations to capitalize on innovation opportunities in a more agile fashion. Over the past year we have made it our mission to embrace and lead the industry's transition to the cloud and exploit those benefits together."

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry. Visit us at informationbuilders.com, follow us on Twitter at @infobldrs, like us on Facebook, and visit our LinkedIn page.

