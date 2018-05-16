Information Builders Reports Strong Q1 2018 Performance

Tweet this: .@infobldrs reports strong Q1'18 financial performance, customer momentum and new exec. appointments http://ow.ly/WB7H30jZtlg #BI #data #analytics

Financial Performance

For Q1 2018, Information Builders reported software sales were up 74 percent year over year, as more organizations worldwide turned to the company's award-winning solutions to achieve actionable analytics at scale, backed by trusted data. The company boosted sales across North America, EMEA, and Asia, attracting net new business and expanding some of the industry's largest BI and analytics deployments around the globe.

Customer Wins

Information Builders increased the number of new customers signed in Q1 by 73 percent year over year, expanding its footprint in multiple industries. Some of the organizations that the company welcomed to its global client roster include City of Burlington, Community Care of North Carolina, Noventis, Unipro Food Service, and WL Plastics Corporation.

Customer Retention

With comprehensive education, professional services, and technical support programs to transform the customer experience across every touchpoint, Information Builders achieved a 94 percent customer retention rate in 2017. The company, a recognized leader in the industry for high-touch service and commitment to customer success, is doubling down on its charter to strengthen customer retention and increase recurring revenue through high satisfaction and focus on business outcomes.

Industry Accolades

Information Builders was honored as a Silver Winner in the Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service category of Customer Service Department of the Year and named 2018 Best Enterprise Software Company by G2 Crowd. The company also earned two Technology Innovation Awards from Dresner Advisory Services – Excellence in Internet of Things (IoT) Intelligence and Advanced and Predictive Analytics.

Additionally, three Information Builders' customers received tributes for their data and analytics implementations. Michigan State Police, St. Luke's University Health Network, and United Way Worldwide were honored with Digital Edge 50 Awards at IDG's AGENDA18 in March.

Executive Appointments

The company continued to augment its leadership team with new appointments in Q1. Brian Doheny has joined the company as vice president of Global Business Development. Previously, he served as vice president of Sales, U.S. East, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Earlier in his career, Doheny served as vice president of the Americas at LANDesk and Altiris as well as senior vice president of Worldwide Sales, User Workspace, at Dell.

In addition, Information Builders has promoted Brian Joynt to senior vice president, International. In this role, Brian will be based in the EMEA region and have responsibility for EMEA and Canadian operations. Joynt has held numerous positions throughout his 25-year tenure at Information Builders most recently serving as vice president and general manager, Canada.

Frank J. Vella, chief operations officer, Information Builders, said:

"We generated significant momentum in Q1 and made operational changes, which strengthened our market presence and strategically positioned the company for future growth. Our performance is a testament to our ongoing innovation, unwavering commitment to providing the industry's highest level of service, and the business value our customers are deriving from our data and analytics solutions each day. The Q1 achievements are a great springboard for this quarter and our upcoming Summit User Conference in May."

Visit our website to learn more about Information Builders' solutions and how the company helps other organizations propel forward.

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry.

Visit us at informationbuilders.com, follow us on Twitter at @infobldrs, like us on Facebook, and visit our LinkedIn page.

Press Contacts

Kathleen Moran

Information Builders

(917) 339-6313

kathleen_moran@ibi.com

Katie Schira

LEWIS

(706) 550-2325

informationbuilders@teamlewis.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/information-builders-reports-strong-q1-2018-performance-300649205.html

SOURCE Information Builders

Related Links

http://www.informationbuilders.com

