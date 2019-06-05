Information Builders Showcases Innovations for Scaling Advanced Analytics and Data Management at Summit 2019 User Conference

NEW YORK and ORLANDO, Fla., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) , analytics, and data management solutions, today unveiled innovations to its award-winning data management and analytics platform. These latest enhancements, demonstrated during today's keynote at the company's Summit User Conference, are designed to help organizations achieve greater data and analytics success at scale while taking advantage of cutting-edge technology and methodologies.

Tweet This: .@infobldrs unveils new enhancements to its #data & #analytics solutions, which drive unmatched scalability at #IBSummit: http://ow.ly/SqBC50ux4u0

Analytics at scale provides an entire organization – regardless of size or location of its teams – with access to data-driven insights. This enables them to leverage data to significantly outperform competitors by supporting aligned strategies, instilling confidence in decision-making and deriving increased value from information assets.

It includes the use of more types and larger volumes of data in innumerable use cases to satisfy end users beyond the C-suite and business analysts, ultimately resulting in higher data and analytics adoption rates throughout a company.

Information Builders' solutions are designed to match these complex requirements, providing organizations with a highly flexible data and analytics platform that arms stakeholders with trusted and relevant information. Through the company's relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Information Builders Cloud enhances this flexibility via cloud and hybrid architecture support, which streamlines deployments through fully managed end-to-end services, including comprehensive data analytics and information delivery capabilities, data integration, and data quality.

Building on the success of Information Builders Cloud in supporting data and analytics at scale, the company has unveiled the following innovations:

WebFOCUS Designer: Information Builders' tool for creating and sharing governed content now delivers higher performance for even the largest enterprise-class deployments. The modernized BI and data visualization tool also features intuitive interface upgrades, streamlining users' experience when building and deploying interactive, responsive analytical dashboards. Broader, more instinctive, and faster integrated search capabilities allow end users to identify data swiftly to generate insights and content without extensive training or deep data manipulation knowledge

Information Builders' tool for creating and sharing governed content now delivers higher performance for even the largest enterprise-class deployments. The modernized BI and data visualization tool also features intuitive interface upgrades, streamlining users' experience when building and deploying interactive, responsive analytical dashboards. Broader, more instinctive, and faster integrated search capabilities allow end users to identify data swiftly to generate insights and content without extensive training or deep data manipulation knowledge Containerization: Information Builders' BI and analytics technology has been containerized. Supporting deployments to containers, such as Docker, and management through Kubernetes, organizations can more easily manage future architecture changes, such as a shift to the cloud or transfer to alternate platform. It also supports elasticity and scale of environment to match peak usage periods, enabling the creation of cloud-based sandboxes for experimentation, which can be migrated on-premises as needs arise. Partners can also benefit from containerization by building containerized applications, which are simpler to deploy and replicate successes that involve their intellectual property



· Real-Time Data Streaming and the Internet of Things (IoT): The company continues to invest in making IoT data accessible for decision-making, improving efficiencies and reducing costs across the enterprise. Real-time capabilities, such as the integration of Kafka-based data streams and real-time application of this data to analytics, are among the latest enhancements available to Information Builders' customers. Organizations can now combine the power of the IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive alerts and dashboards that draw attention to immediate needs, as well as speed up or automate downstream operational responses, actions, and organizational decisions

Information Builders' BI and analytics technology has been containerized. Supporting deployments to containers, such as Docker, and management through Kubernetes, organizations can more easily manage future architecture changes, such as a shift to the cloud or transfer to alternate platform. It also supports elasticity and scale of environment to match peak usage periods, enabling the creation of cloud-based sandboxes for experimentation, which can be migrated on-premises as needs arise. Partners can also benefit from containerization by building containerized applications, which are simpler to deploy and replicate successes that involve their intellectual property · The company continues to invest in making IoT data accessible for decision-making, improving efficiencies and reducing costs across the enterprise. Real-time capabilities, such as the integration of Kafka-based data streams and real-time application of this data to analytics, are among the latest enhancements available to Information Builders' customers. Organizations can now combine the power of the IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive alerts and dashboards that draw attention to immediate needs, as well as speed up or automate downstream operational responses, actions, and organizational decisions Artificial Intelligence: Information Builders' unique strength of operationalizing advanced analytics includes the ability to simplify the curation and deployment of machine learning models and AI models and, in turn, create greater user accessibility within the enterprise. With emerging trends in the marketplace, such as the convergence of AI and information management, the company is advancing solution innovations to allow customers to uncover valuable business insights at scale

Frank J. Vella, chief executive officer, Information Builders, said:

"Over the past year, we have been laser-focused on making our data and analytics solutions easier to use and deploy. At Summit, we are showing customers and partners a first-look at the results: more agile and predictable software releases, migrations and upgrades; a solid product roadmap and vision which incorporates innovations such as AI and machine learning; and a cloud-first strategy. As a customer-focused company, we are more committed than ever to making it easier for our technology to be used in the widest variety of data and analytics use cases to drive even more success."

Learn more about the latest innovations designed to help organizations achieve data and analytics success at scale by watching the keynote presentation or visiting the Information Builders website.

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry. Visit us at informationbuilders.com, follow us on Twitter at @infobldrs, like us on Facebook, and visit our LinkedIn page.

Press Contacts

Kathleen Moran

Information Builders

(917) 339-6313

kathleen_moran@ibi.com

Katie Schira

LEWIS

(706) 550-2325

informationbuilders@teamlewis.com

SOURCE Information Builders

Related Links

http://www.informationbuilders.com

