Information Builders Shows Strong Momentum Driven by Cloud Growth and New Customer Acquisition Entering 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, Inc., the leading data and analytics company, today announced significant performance in 2019, including continued growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR), quadrupling ARR from its cloud offering, earning multiple new logo wins across industries, and maintaining strong customer retention rates based on trusted relationships. These positive financial indicators are bolstered by widespread industry recognition of the Information Builders' end-to-end data and analytics platform, continued success for customers who see data as integral to their business strategy, and expansion of the executive leadership team – positioning Information Builders firmly as a market leader in 2020.

Financial Performance

In 2019, Information Builders showed continued growth in ARR driven by performance in North America. The company drove key wins in sectors such as property and casualty insurance; local, state and federal government; healthcare; and credit unions and banking. The company's cloud offering alone quadrupled in ARR.

Customer Success

Information Builders continued to fortify new customer acquisitions throughout 2019 with new logo wins. In particular, the company saw an increase in interest from both new and existing customers in its cloud offering. In addition to the Cloud ARR increase, cloud customers nearly tripled in 2019.

Executive Appointments

In 2019 and 2020, Information Builders announced a number of key executive appointments, highlighting the growth of the company and investment in company leadership. Entering 2020, the leadership team is prepared to drive Information Builders' success and maintain the growth seen throughout 2019. The new appointments include:

Frank Brunetti , promoted to Chief Financial Officer

, promoted to Chief Financial Officer Frank Molitor , named Chief Accounting Officer

, named Chief Accounting Officer Brain Doheny , promoted to SVP, Global Head of Sales and Channel

, promoted to SVP, Global Head of Sales and Channel Kabir Choudry , promoted to SVP, Global Field Technical Services and Customer Success

, promoted to SVP, Global Field Technical Services and Customer Success Keith Kohl , joined as SVP, Product Management

, joined as SVP, Product Management Rich Hall , promoted to VP, North American Sales

, promoted to VP, North American Sales Ed Reilly , joined as VP and General Manager of Professional Services

, joined as VP and General Manager of Professional Services Carol McNerney , joined as Chief Marketing Officer

Industry Recognition

Throughout 2019, Information Builders received numerous accolades from its user community, recognition as a leader in five crowd-sourced reports, 21 industry awards, and was cited as the number one vendor or leader in nine industry analyst reports.

In Q4 alone, Information Builders received recognition from the following industry leaders and analysts for its technology and customer programs:

Information Builders received top marks across three separate peer groups for the sixth consecutive year in BARC's The BI Survey 19

The National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) honored Information Builders with the 25-Year Longevity Award, showcasing the company's commitment to state government agencies and their digital transformations

Information Builders was recognized as the top vendor in the Dresner 2019 Wisdom of Crowds IoT Market Intelligence Study, which ranks vendors based on key technologies that the IoT needs, including data science and machine learning, cloud BI, data preparation, location intelligence, and big data

Frank J. Vella, chief executive officer, Information Builders, said:

"Our performance in 2019 is a testament to the trusted relationships we have with our customers and the passion and expertise our employees bring to work every day on their behalf. We're going all in on cloud, continuing to invest in leadership, and hiring the best talent. We are excited to lead the data and analytics category through the next decade and beyond."

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry.

