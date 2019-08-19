Information Builders Teams With Solvera Solutions to Accelerate Customer Success

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) , analytics, and data management solutions, today announced that it is expanding its partnership with Solvera Solutions, a leading Business-IT Consulting Services firm based in Western Canada.

To successfully evolve in the digital world, organizations must become data-centric, looking to their information assets to make decisions and ultimately provide a competitive edge. At the same time, businesses are under immense pressure to ensure they extract the maximum value from their technology investments.

Solvera's services provide the full spectrum of enterprise system and mobile application planning, delivery, and application management services. With its Application Solutions, Solvera helps clients achieve success on their digital transformation journeys by enabling them to fully leverage and integrate their existing systems and data to create new efficiencies, new revenue streams, and new experiences for their staff and their customers. Solvera's IT architecture consulting, strong delivery expertise, and excellent client satisfaction make the company an ideal partner for implementing Information Builders' products at scale.

Solvera has been partnering with Information Builders to provide health, utilities, information technology, industrial, and now public sector clients with modern BI, data and systems integration, and master data management solutions. These accelerated solutions provide the foundation clients need to quickly develop new systems of insight that improve operational efficiencies, satisfy regulatory reporting needs, and improve supply chain forecasting by enhancing their existing data and BI investments.

Information Builders, with its 3i platform model and extensive set of data source connectors, helps to clearly articulate why challenges are being experienced using legacy developer-centric methods and provide a path forward.

Together with Information Builders, Solvera has developed a modern BI delivery methodology that combines the strengths of its considerable expertise in enterprise applications with the flexibility and capability of Information Builders' platform by filling the gaps present when using traditional methods and tools. The service helps clients extend their existing BI investments and, where appropriate, enables clients to replace their old platforms and processes with a fully integrated, comprehensive BI platform and foundational analytics center of excellence. Information Builders and Solvera have enabled Solvera's public sector clients to rapidly unlock the data held in their existing systems of record and apply the insights provided by the WebFOCUS platform. This approach to democratizing data and insights has resulted in the ability to quickly adapt to regulatory reporting changes and identify opportunities to reduce operational expenditures.

Wolfgang Baun, director of Services, @Solvera-Solutions, said:

"Our clients and our team have been able to deliver end-to-end BI solutions faster using Information Builders' platform compared to other BI solution accelerators in our repertoire. Information Builders has also been an outstanding partner and has felt like an extension of the Solvera team as it has been there to support the growth of our BI services and very importantly, to support our clients in their transformational initiatives."

Pat Bernard, senior vice president of Global Partners, Information Builders, said:

"During the three years of our partnership, we have enjoyed several client wins together with Solvera, from manufacturing organizations looking for a better way to approach embedded analytics to government agencies requiring enterprise-grade reporting capabilities to regulate newly legalized substances, such as cannabis. We look forward to our partnership's continued growth and success, while ensuring the success of our mutual clients."

Kathy Jones, director of the IT Branch of Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority said:

"Our team has been able to consolidate multiple data sources into a single version of the truth and provide key stakeholders with information in a meaningful format so that business decisions can be made. With the help of Solvera and Information Builders, we continue to explore opportunities to increase efficiencies and profitability across the organization by providing better support for decision-making."

