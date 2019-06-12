Information Builders to Deliver Healthcare Data Management in the Cloud on Amazon Web Services

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) , analytics, and data management solutions and creator of Omni-HealthData™, announced new healthcare solutions on Information Builders Cloud, built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), to help organizations manage data assets in the cloud and support improved quality of care while reducing costs.

Healthcare organizations across the country are on a mission to support patient-centered care, but this requires access to accurate and timely clinical and operational insights. Information Builders' Omni-HealthData solutions are purpose-built for payers and providers, providing a single platform for generating applications that combine data integration, data quality, and master data management. The platform provides a single view of key business operations to streamline informed, strategic decision-making. With AWS, Omni-HealthData helps healthcare organizations quickly access insights needed to achieve the triple aim by breaking down data silos and bringing information assets together in the cloud.

During our Enterprise Healthcare Data Management in the Cloud seminar series sponsored by AWS, Information Builders will showcase these capabilities and explore how data usage will continue to transform healthcare in 2020, and beyond, through advanced analytics, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Attendees will also learn about the unique challenges of leveraging healthcare data across the patient journey, and how moving to the cloud with AWS accelerates data migration and increases ROI.

This seminar series follows Information Builders' recent launch of the Omni-HealthData™ Provider Master Edition, an information management solution that helps establish and maintain accurate provider information across multiple data systems.

Bill Kotraba, vice president, Healthcare Solutions and Strategy, Information Builders, said:

"With AWS and Omni-HealthData, healthcare organizations can access a comprehensive view of their practice's data. With patient, employee, and member data in one place, payers and providers can develop a better understanding of their clinical and operations data and its value. During the Enterprise Healthcare Data Management in the Cloud seminar series, we aim to help them leverage these insights in depth and communicate how a strong data management foundation will enable these organizations to better address industry challenges and opportunities in the years ahead."

Melissa Treier, vice president of North American Sales, Information Builders, said:

"We are thrilled about extending our already successful collaboration with AWS to the healthcare sector with the addition of Omni-HealthData solutions. Information Builders on AWS, known as Information Builders Cloud, brings simplified, end-to-end, cloud-based and fully managed BI, data integrity, and integration solutions to the market. Through Information Builders Cloud with AWS, businesses have a single provider for account management, provisioning, software solutions, and managed services – all backed by Information Builders' award-winning customer service."

Visit the Omni-HealthData website to learn more about Information Builders' solutions for the healthcare industry and to register for a seminar near you.

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry. Visit us at informationbuilders.com, follow us on Twitter at @infobldrs, like us on Facebook, and visit our LinkedIn page.

