Information Builders Unveils Customer Honorees for 2018 Awards of Distinction

The following organizations are being honored during the opening ceremony of Information Builders' Summit 2018 User Conference, in Orlando, Florida this week:

Coty, one of the world's leading manufacturers of beauty products has 20,000 employees with products sold in more than 150 countries. The company drives growth organically and through strategic acquisitions. With every new merger, Coty's IT pros must tie together disparate internal and third-party systems to ensure that information flows freely between entities. Coty's integration team uses the Information Builders' iWay Data Integration Suite to rapidly create hundreds of interfaces that connect more than 40 different information systems and forge EDI links with trading partners. iWay enhances real-time communication and simplifies data integration tasks, making it a fundamental enabler of Coty's ambitious acquisition strategy.

Gore Mutual, Canada's oldest property and casualty insurer, sought to use data strategically to allow hundreds of employees throughout the organization to achieve a holistic view of business operations. The company replaced its legacy reporting processes with a comprehensive BI platform that integrates data, improves data quality, and provides self-service access to business information. With Information Builders' WebFOCUS BI and analytics platform knowledge and insights are truly pervasive across the insurers' organization – from executives to front-line staff. Being able to respond quickly to trends and problems has improved Gore's efficiency and reduced the cost of managing data.

United Way, the world's largest privately funded nonprofit organization, needed to help its worldwide network of 13,000 employees better understand which partners and programs are the highest performing. With WebFOCUS, United Way created an analytics environment to visualize data collected during large research studies, enabling local United Way affiliates to learn from peers, share best practices, and better serve more than 60 million people each year. The analytics platform helps the nonprofit manage nearly $5 billion in annual contributions, and will provide the ability to determine how funds can best be used to build stronger communities across the country.

Lipari Foods is a regional wholesale food distributor delivering a wide range of quality deli, bakery, and grocery products. The company needed an analytics platform that would provide access to information for the entire organization, as well as customers and vendors. Users wanted a self-service BI environment that could provide visibility into every step of a complex logistics operation. With WebFOCUS, Lipari devised a cohesive enterprise reporting environment to deliver information and alerts through interactive reports and dashboards on computers, tablets, and smartphones. One new InfoApp™ has helped Lipari optimize the layout of its new warehouse by visualizing data through heat maps to hone in on problem areas and quickly react to issues. These capabilities are playing a vital role in eliminating waste in the supply chain.

Floyd Health is a mid-sized community health system comprising 50 physician-practice and urgent-care locations in Georgia and Alabama. Floyd engaged Information Builders to replace a siloed decision support system with a cohesive layer of analytics that aggregates and cleanses data from across the enterprise. With WebFOCUS, Floyd has unified business and clinical information across care settings to gain a comprehensive picture of how the enterprise functions. The self-service analytics environment helps doctors analyze diagnoses, treatments, and patient outcomes, as well as eliminate excessive expenditures by minimizing readmissions, mitigating adverse events, and rationalizing clinical variations.

For more information about these data management and analytics success stories and other customer achievements, visit: informationbuilders.com/customers.

