Information Builders' WebFOCUS Named a FrontRunner in Business Intelligence in Fourth Consecutive Report

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) , analytics and data management solutions, today announced that its WebFOCUS BI and analytics platform was named a FrontRunner for Business Intelligence by Software Advice, based on end-user reviews and product data published across Gartner-owned digital properties Software Advice, Capterra, and GetApp.

Designed to help organizations evaluate software products, Software Advice publishes its FrontRunners® for Business Intelligence report bi-annually, pulling insights from hundreds of end-user evaluations for BI solutions. Compiled from individually validated user reviews and public data sources, the FrontRunners report provides a data-driven point-in-time snapshot of a product's performance in the market. The BI report examines how market solutions match needs across a core set of functionalities, including embedded analytics, custom dashboards, visual analytics, collaboration features, and self-service data preparation.

With its flexible and scalable design, WebFOCUS continues to meet these requirements and enables companies to leverage trusted data to create actionable insights and drive business results. The solution supports the creation, sharing, and use of dynamic, governed analytical content across organizations and outside the firewall, ensuring that relevant insights are accessible to anyone who might need them. As a result of recent enhancements, WebFOCUS also features advanced data science capabilities, bringing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and predictive analytics to any number of users without requiring specialized skills.

The FrontRunners methodology assesses products based on two dimensions: usability and user recommended. Based on reviews from 104 Information Builders customers, WebFOCUS ranked high among enterprise solution providers with an overall score of 4.42 out of 5 stars. For the FrontRunners report, the BI and analytics platform received a score of 4.5 out of 5 for both functionality – a reflection of ease-of-use – and customer support, which is based on value for money and likelihood to recommend.

Frank J. Vella, chief executive officer, Information Builders, said:

"Information Builders' customers have spoken, resulting in WebFOCUS being recognized once again as a FrontRunner in Business Intelligence. Our team has worked diligently to bring trusted data and analytics to organizations around the world by delivering innovative enhancements to our award-winning WebFOCUS platform in the past year. I'm proud of their work, which is reflected in our increasingly strong scores in the latest Software Advice report."

Visit our website to learn how the WebFOCUS BI and analytics platform helps companies use data more strategically across and beyond the enterprise, and view the full FrontRunners for Business Intelligence 2019 report today.

FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.

About Software Advice

Software Advice is the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. Advisors provide free, personalized software recommendations, helping companies of all sizes find products that meet their business needs. Software Advice also features objective research by industry experts and reviews from validated users, saving buyers time and resources. Software Advice is a Gartner company. For more information, visit softwareadvice.com.

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry.

