Information Governance Experts to Present at Annual CONFIRM.NYC Conference

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMazzanti Technologies and Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti company, are pleased to announce that Carl Mazzanti, President, eMazzanti Technologies and Greg Smith, VP of Service Delivery, Messaging Architects, will be presenting at the 2021 CONFIRM.NYC conference.

At the 9 a.m. session on March 3, Carl Mazzanti and Greg Smith will deliver a presentation on "The Essentials of Securing Digital Transformation for Records Management." In this session, they will also discuss the benefits and deficiencies of the predominant cloud solutions for information management.

eMazzanti and Messaging Architects join other high-profile organizations in sponsoring the 2021 CONFIRM.NYC conference hosted by the Metro NYC chapter of ARMA, March 2-3, 2021.

Interested parties can view additional details and register here.

"Successful companies realize that data is everyone's business," states Mazzanti. "Cloud technology puts data in the hands of the right people at the right time, driving business opportunity."

The annual ARMA conference brings together records and information management professionals for educational sessions on a broad range of topics. This year's sessions cover future IG trends, cloud solutions, remote work implications for records management and more.

IG Experts Presenting at CONFIRM.NYC

From cloud archiving solutions to eDiscovery, cyber security, and regulatory compliance monitoring, Carl Mazzanti and Greg Smith bring a wealth of experience to the ARMA CONFIRM.NYC conference.

As President and Co-founder of eMazzanti Technologies, Carl Mazzanti built a premier IT consulting service with IT solutions focused on business success and continuity. Greg Smith and Messaging Architects deliver information governance solutions and manage data migrations for organizations across North America.

About Messaging Architects

With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti Technologies has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

