Information Governance Professionals to Gather at ARMA NJ Inform Conference

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and New Jersey information governance solutions provider, today announced that representatives of the firm will meet with information management (IM), information governance (IG), security and privacy professionals at the ARMA New Jersey Chapter's 2019 Inform Conference. The two-day event is scheduled for June 12-13 at Princeton University.

(PRNewsfoto/Messaging Architects)

Those interested in connecting with Messaging Architects' information governance experts can meet them during the breakfast and lunch networking opportunities, at the evening reception or in the common areas at other times. Or they can call Greg Smith at 201-360-4490 to arrange a meeting.

Interested parties can Register for the event here.

ARMA International and it ARMA New Jersey Chapter are the world's leading membership organization serving professionals who manage and govern information assets. It provides information professionals with resources, tools, and training to manage records and information within an established information governance framework.

ARMA NJ Inform Conference Opportunities

ARMA NJ Inform attendees will have the opportunity to be inspired by two keynote sessions from leading information management experts and leaders on the topics of artificial intelligence. They can also develop their skills and prepare for their IGP during a full day of pre-conference professional development sessions and workshop.

In addition, they can choose from a variety of educational sessions including Information Governance, Trending Technologies, and Professional Development that best fit their needs. Attendees may also earn continuing education credits and connect with hundreds of fellow Information Management, Information Governance, Security and Privacy professionals, thought leaders and business partners.

New Jersey Information Governance Experts

Peer interaction, knowledge sharing, and best practices are at the heart of Messaging Architects' engagement with ARMA. The Messaging Architects team lives to serve customer needs. Its relationships with those who come out of ARMA help them continue to resolve even the most complicated requirements.

Messaging Architects has been providing professional unstructured data information governance consulting services, email migration, eDiscovery and data compliance monitoring services for over 12 years. Furthermore, its topnotch experienced project management and engineering team assists organizations to address information risk management strategies, eDiscovery processes, data security and information management policies.

Related resource information:

Defense in Depth Strategy Secures Vital Information Assets

Understanding the Email Migration Process

About Messaging Architects

Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list eight consecutive years, is a 3X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 Ranked NYC Managed Service Provider, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact:info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

About ARMA

ARMA International (www.arma.org) and its ARMA New Jersey Chapter (http://armannj.org) are the world's leading membership organization serving professionals who manage and govern information assets. They provide information professionals with the resources, tools, and training they need to effectively manage records and information within an established information governance framework. Works that are associated with the framework include the Principles, the Information Governance Maturity Model and the Information Governance Body of Knowledge (IGBOK). ARMA recognizes professionals who have mastered these concepts through the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification.

SOURCE Messaging Architects