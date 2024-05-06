Information Mediary Corp. and Adherence Partner to Launch Revolutionary Digital MMAS Integration for Medication Adherence

Information Mediary Corp (IMC) and Adherence have collaborated to introduce a digitized Morisky Medication Adherence Scale (MMAS), revolutionizing medication adherence management.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Mediary Corp (IMC) and Adherence have collaborated to introduce a digitized Morisky Medication Adherence Scale (MMAS), revolutionizing medication adherence management. This innovative solution signifies a significant advancement in precision and efficiency in patient care.

The Morisky scale plays a crucial role in ensuring patients adhere to their prescribed medications, directly impacting treatment outcomes by preventing disease progression, reducing complications, and enhancing overall health outcomes.

Recognized as the gold standard for assessing medication adherence, the MMAS-4 and MMAS-8 have been referenced in over 31,298 academic journals.

This new partnership combines IMC's cutting-edge dose analytics with Adherence's expertise to create a solution that integrates patient-reported MMAS data with objective adherence information. Through this collaboration, IMC will seamlessly integrate MMAS with the CertiScan Adherence Insight Platform, eCAP, and Med-ic, providing partners with a comprehensive suite of tools for advanced adherence monitoring and improved patient outcomes.

A key focus of this partnership is the development of APIs for third-party platform integration. This initiative will enable industry partners to leverage the benefits of this innovative solution across various healthcare settings.

Dean Brotzel, CTO of IMC, emphasized, "The digital MMAS integration marks a significant milestone in medication adherence monitoring. By leveraging combined data sources, we are transforming the approach healthcare providers and patients take towards medication adherence."

For media inquiries or more information on the groundbreaking collaboration between IMC and Adherence, please contact [email protected] or [email protected]

About Information Mediary Corp (IMC): IMC is at the forefront of developing smart packaging solutions that integrate cutting-edge technology to enhance patient safety, medication adherence, and healthcare outcomes.

IMC's Med-ic® is the only Smart Dose blister ever submitted with a FDA priority review resulting in a blockbuster drug approval. Over a million smart Med-ic blisters have been used over the past few years to gather valuable adherence data from over 20 million doses in pivotal clinical trials with customers such as AbbVie and Merck. InformationMediary.com

About Adherence: The MMAS (Morisky Medication Adherence Scale), developed by Dr. Donald Morisky and several co-authors, is a 4 and 8 item self-report questionnaire that evaluates medication adherence by probing behaviors like medication forgetting or discontinuation. The MMAS is widely applied in healthcare research and clinical practice, aiding in the identification of patients at risk of non-adherence and guiding the customization of adherence interventions.

Adherence serves as the catalyst with pharmaceutical firms, telehealth initiatives, and IT platforms seamlessly integrating MMAS into their systems and procedures. MMAS is intricately woven into defined protocols for standards of care, endpoints and outcome measures in clinical trials, medication therapy management, and patient intake processes. adherence.cc

Press contact:

Joanne Watters

6137458400

https://informationmediary.com/

SOURCE Information Mediary Corp.