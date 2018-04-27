Information on Automatic Share Redemption Procedure

The record date for the share split and receipt of redemption shares will be 17 May 2018. The final day for trading in the company's shares and including entitlement to receive redemption shares, will consequently be 15 May 2018, and the first day for trading in the company's shares and excluding the right to receive redemption shares, will be 16 May 2018. The ISIN code of the redemption shares will be SE0011088673 and the new ISIN code for ordinary shares in Boliden will be SE0011088665.

Trading in redemption shares on the NASDAQ Stockholm exchange is expected to take place during the period from 18 May 2018 to 8 June 2018, inclusive. All redemption shares will then automatically be withdrawn, i.e. without requiring any action on the part of the shareholders. The record date for receipt of redemption proceeds will be 12 June 2018 and Euroclear expects to be able to effect disbursement of the redemption proceeds on 15 June 2018. For additional information on the redemption procedure, please see the information brochure published on the company's website on 6 April 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, tel: +46-70-453-65-88

