Information on press accreditation for the Klimt Auction on 24 April 2024: Long-lost Klimt painting "Bildnis Fräulein Lieser" to be auctioned at Vienna's im Kinsky auction house

News provided by

Auktionshaus im Kinsky GmbH

10 Apr, 2024, 05:00 ET

VIENNA, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Viennese auction house im Kinsky will host an exclusive auction on 24 April 2024 to present a rediscovered masterpiece of Austrian Modernism: the "Bildnis Fräulein Lieser", which is one of the last works created by Gustav Klimt. The portrait of a lady from the artist's late creative period was previously lost, so its rediscovery is a worldwide sensation.

The auction will take place on Wednesday, 24 April 2024 at 5 p.m. at the im Kinsky auction house, Freyung 4, 1010 Vienna.

For security reasons and due to limited spatial capacities,
we ask for pre-accreditation by 15 April 2024 at the latest, to be obtained from Catharina Solt, PR agency LOEBELL
NORDBERG, e-mail [email protected].      

Please indicate your medium, name (if already known), total number of persons and contact information (e-mail, telephone). We will then confirm your definitive accreditation by 19 April, subject to availability. You will then also receive further information on the timing for the set-up on auction day.

We would like to take this opportunity to inform you that the im Kinsky auction house offers live feeds for TV and online media on behalf of its broadcast partner P8 Content Power.
Further information and contact details can be found in the press section at https://imkinsky.com/presse/auktion-des-jahres-mit-klimts-fraeulein-lieser.

To coordinate any interview requests in the run-up to the auction, which could take place between 10 and 23 April, please contact Catharina Solt, PR agency LOEBELL NORDBERG, by e-mail at [email protected].

After the auction, press documents on the auction result, photos and a video clip will be available at www.imkinsky.com and on APA OTS.

Pictures ©Auktionshaus im Kinsky Vienna

Also from this source

Informations sur l'accréditation presse pour la vente aux enchères Klimt du 24.04.2024 : Le tableau de Klimt « Bildnis Fräulein Lieser », disparu il y a longtemps, sera présenté à la maison de vente aux enchères im Kinsky à Vienne

Dans le cadre d'une vente spéciale exclusive le 24 avril 2024, la maison de vente aux enchères viennoise im Kinsky présentera une œuvre phare du...

Información sobre la acreditación de prensa para la subasta Klimt 24.4.2024: El cuadro de Klimt «Bildnis Fräulein Lieser», perdido durante mucho tiempo, se subastará en la casa de subastas im Kinsky de Viena

La casa de subastas im Kinsky presentará una obra cumbre redescubierta del modernismo austriaco en el marco de la exclusiva subasta especial del 24...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Broadcast Tech

Image1

Art

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics