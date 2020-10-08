Information Security Forum Solves Key Cyber Challenges with Launch of Aligned Tools Suite 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Information Security Forum (ISF) today announces the global launch of ISF Aligned Tools Suite 2020, bringing together fourteen ISF tools and cross reference aids, including a rebuilt Benchmark platform and the new IRAM2 WebApp. Aligned to the latest version of the Standard of Good Practice for Information Security 2020 (SOGP 2020), the suite – which also includes Security Healthcheck, Supply Chain accelerator tools and SOGP 2020 cross-references – helps ISF Members demonstrate compliance with international standards and assure security across their external suppliers.

"Cybercrime flourishes in an economic downturn, and as more organizations adopt digitalization and move operations online, their need to protect data and critical assets increases," said Steve Durbin, Managing Director, ISF. "We live in an uncertain world where budgets and resources are tight, yet the need to manage information risk and establish resilience has never been more important. The ISF Aligned Tools Suite 2020 has been designed to help organizations of all sizes be agile and confident when making decisions on meeting the challenges of this new world."

The launch of Aligned Tools Suite 2020 will help organizations defend against the key cyber challenges they are facing today. Building on more than thirty years of information security knowledge and collaboration, supporting ISF Members with their assessment, compliance, and assurance needs, ISF Aligned Tools Suite 2020 helps businesses answer questions such as:

How do you prioritize when resources are under pressure?

How do you determine a manageable level of information risk?

How do you assure your supply chain?

How do you manage compliance across multiple standards?

Available exclusively to ISF Members – Aligned Tools Suite 2020 helps organizations save time, prioritize investment, and make smarter decisions. ISF Aligned Tools Suite 2020 can be used individually, or together as a suite, to complement an organization's existing approach. The tools offer ISF members a pragmatic approach to addressing a wide range of challenges – whether they be strategic, compliance-driven or process approaches. ISF consultancy services are available to assist in the implementation of the Aligned Tools Suite 2020.

"During these challenging times, the ISF is focused on helping our members meet business needs, manage risk effectively and provide assurance of the highest levels of protection across their organization," continued Durbin. "Aligned Tools Suite 2020 provides ISF members with a means to support their assessment, compliance and assurance needs. The tools help Members demonstrate compliance to international standards and assure security across their external suppliers."

Aligned Tools Suite 2020 will be featured at ISF World Congress (Digital 2020), which takes place November 15-19, 2020. Now in its 31st year, the annual event provides the setting for attendees to discuss and find solutions to today's most significant cyber security challenges. For the first time, the event will be held virtually, providing a unique online, interactive global event experience, available in multiple time zones, allowing attendees to watch and participate in the full show at times that best suit their schedules. For more information about Digital 2020, please visit the ISF website. If you are interested in attending this year's event, please email the Congress Management Team at [email protected] or visit https://www.tkeventsregistration.com/ISFWorldCongress2020.

About the Information Security Forum

Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent, not-for-profit association of leading organizations from around the world. The ISF is dedicated to investigating, clarifying and resolving key issues in cyber, information security and risk management and developing best practice methodologies, processes and solutions that meet the business needs of its Members.

ISF Members benefit from harnessing and sharing in-depth knowledge and practical experience drawn from within their organizations and developed through an extensive research program. The ISF provides a confidential forum and framework, which ensures that Members adopt leading-edge information security strategies and solutions. By working together, ISF Members avoid the major expenditure required to reach the same goals on their own. Consultancy services are available and provide ISF Members and Non-Members with the opportunity to purchase short-term, professional support activities to supplement the implementation of ISF products.

For more information on ISF membership, please visit https://www.securityforum.org/.

