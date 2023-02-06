Information security products and services market to grow by 15.93% Y-O-Y in 2023; Increase in the number of smart connected devices will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Information security products market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Information Security Products and Services Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC, Optiv Security Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., RSA Security LLC, Securonix, SonicWall Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Trend Micro Inc., VeraCore Software Solutions Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Type (Hardware, Software, and Services), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

In 2017, the information security products and services market was valued at USD 87.56 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 33.60 billion. The information security products and services market size is estimated to grow by USD 242.25 bn from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 17.36% according to Technavio.

Information security products and services market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Information security products and services market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - The company offers information security products and services solutions such as branch office virtual security gateway, DDoS protector, Edge, and Firewalls.

- The company offers information security products and services solutions such as branch office virtual security gateway, DDoS protector, Edge, and Firewalls. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers information security products and services solutions such as advanced malware protection, cloud security, email security, and endpoint security.

- The company offers information security products and services solutions such as advanced malware protection, cloud security, email security, and endpoint security. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. - The company offers information security products and services solutions such as Falcon Pro, Falcon Enterprise, and Falcon Elite.

- The company offers information security products and services solutions such as Falcon Pro, Falcon Enterprise, and Falcon Elite. Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers information security products and services solutions such as APEX cyber recovery services, and CloudIQ.

Information security products and services market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Advanced and sophisticated threats

Increased dependence on the Internet

Increase in the number of smart-connected devices

KEY Challenges –

Complexity of network infrastructure

Need for high investments to meet information security requirements

System integration and interoperability issues

The information security products and services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this information security products and services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the information security products and services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the information security products and services market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the information security products and services market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of information security products and services market vendors

Information Security Products And Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 242.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC, Optiv Security Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., RSA Security LLC, Securonix, SonicWall Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Trend Micro Inc., and VeraCore Software Solutions Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global information security products and services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global information security products and services market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 112: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 120: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 125: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 128: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Fortinet Inc.

Exhibit 133: Fortinet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Fortinet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Fortinet Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 141: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 146: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 149: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Juniper Networks Inc.

Exhibit 151: Juniper Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Juniper Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Juniper Networks Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 LogRhythm Inc.

Exhibit 154: LogRhythm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: LogRhythm Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: LogRhythm Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 McAfee LLC

Exhibit 157: McAfee LLC - Overview



Exhibit 158: McAfee LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: McAfee LLC - Key news



Exhibit 160: McAfee LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Optiv Security Inc.

Exhibit 161: Optiv Security Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Optiv Security Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Optiv Security Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Exhibit 164: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Trend Micro Inc.

Exhibit 168: Trend Micro Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Trend Micro Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Trend Micro Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

