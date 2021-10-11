Information Security Products and Services Market to Grow USD 162.57 Bn | Increased Internet Dependence to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Fortinet Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., McAfee LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and International Business Machines Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increased dependence on the internet and an increase in the number of smart connected devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Information Security Products and Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Hardware



Software



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Deployment

Cloud Security



On-premise Security

Information Security Products and Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the information security products and services market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Fortinet Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., McAfee LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and International Business Machines Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

The information security products and services market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate over the forecast period. The emergence of advanced and sophisticated threats will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the complexity of network infrastructure will hamper market growth.

Information Security Products and Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist information security products and services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the information security products and services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the information security products and services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of information security products and services market vendors

Information Security Products and Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 162.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Fortinet Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., McAfee LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and International Business Machines Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

