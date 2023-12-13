Information Services Group (ISG) Names Navisite a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Multi Public Cloud Services Report

Navisite is recognized in two quadrants: 'Consulting and Transformation Services for Midmarket' and 'Managed Services for Midmarket'

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced that leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) has recognized Navisite as a leader in the 2023 ISG Provider Lens Multi Public Cloud Services U.S. report. Navisite was named a leader in two quadrants: "Consulting and Transformation Services for Midmarket" and "Managed Services for Midmarket."

"We're honored to be named a leader by ISG for our multi-cloud service capabilities," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite. "It's great recognition of our commitment to the midmarket, and we'll continue to invest in the global capabilities, transformation services, and strategic partnerships to help our customers modernize on the cloud."

The ISG Multi Public Cloud Services report assesses providers offering public cloud services, including consulting and transformation, managed services, public cloud infrastructure, FinOps, and other solutions. Providers in scope leverage automation tools to effectively manage, secure, and optimize public cloud infrastructure.

ISG notes that Navisite's capabilities as a "Consulting and Transformation Services for Midmarket" leader include end-to-end public cloud migration services, such as application transformation, cloud assessments, and feasibility and performance validation through proof of concept (PoC) engagements. ISG also highlights Navisite's SAP transformation expertise and robust partner network with hyperscalers such as AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle, and Microsoft Azure.

"Navisite has a comprehensive portfolio of transformation services delivered through its strong partner ecosystem and ERP expertise. It has an expert understanding of the midmarket and provides excellent CX," said Shashank Rajmane, manager and principal analyst at ISG.

In the "Managed Services for Midmarket" quadrant, ISG notes Navisite's clear midmarket focus and comprehensive managed cloud infrastructure and hosting solutions. In particular, the report highlights how Navisite helps customers save costs through its dedicated FinOps services and DevOps support.

"Navisite has shown strong growth in the past couple of years with its focused midmarket strategy, innovation, and automation-led cost savings approach," added Rajmane.

To learn more about ISG's designation of Navisite as a leader, read the report:

About Navisite
Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient, and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

