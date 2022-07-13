Information Services Market Study, New Players to Enter the Market - Technavio

The information services market size is expected to grow by USD 50.34 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The information services market will be led by APAC during the forecast period. The region will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as competitive pricing and strong infrastructure. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the information services market in APAC.