Information Services Market Study, New Players to Enter the Market - Technavio

Jul 13, 2022, 10:35 ET
The information services market size is expected to grow by USD 50.34 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The information services market will be led by APAC during the forecast period. The region will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as competitive pricing and strong infrastructure. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the information services market in APAC.
In this report, a detailed examination of key vendor insights, the latest drives and challenges, and potential future trends have been covered. According to our analysis, the information services market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as R&D to compete in the market. Several new players are expected to enter the market during the forecast period with innovative solutions, which is increasing the competition. Customer requirements are changing at a fast rate. Hence, vendors are investing heavily in retaining and expanding their consumer base.
- Market Landscape
- Key regions and countries
- Overall market growth and forecast
- Market sizing methodology
- List of exhibits and table of contents
The use of information services for risk management is driving the growth of the market. Globalization has encouraged enterprises to focus on expanding their presence in regional as well as international markets. Information services enable organizations to handle risks effectively. They are creating information tools to help organizations manage and reduce their business risks.
- AGS Corp. - The company offers consulting services and designs and develops information services for enterprises.
- Bloomberg LP - The company offers Bloomberg professional services.
- FeedSyndicate LLC - The company offers real-time news, dynamic news, and content solutions for enterprises.
- ProQuest LLC - The company offers scholarly journals, books, newspapers, and other services.
- RELX Plc - The company offers information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.
Market split by type
- News syndicates
- Libraries and archives
Market split by geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Reasons to Buy Information Services Market Report
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist information services market growth during the next five years
- Elaborate information on factors that will help or hinder information services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the parent market of the information services market
- Projections on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the information services market across various regions and countries
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of information services market vendors
|
Information Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 50.34 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.69
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AGS Corp., Bloomberg LP, FeedSyndicate LLC, ProQuest LLC, RELX Plc, Research Solutions Inc., S&P Global Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., United Press International Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- News syndicates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Libraries and archives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand-led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AGS Corp.
- Bloomberg LP
- FeedSyndicate LLC
- ProQuest LLC
- RELX Plc
- Research Solutions Inc.
- S&P Global Inc.
- Thomson Reuters Corp.
- United Press International Inc.
- Wolters Kluwer NV
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
