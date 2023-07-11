Information Services Market to grow by USD 68.41 billion from 2022 to 2027|Use of information services for risk management to drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The information services market size is estimated to grow by USD 68.41 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.29% during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Information Services Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (News syndicates, Libraries, and archives), end-user (Automotive, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the news syndicates segment will be significant during the forecast period. News syndicates include supplying information such as news and related articles. In the media sector, information can be news, magazines, journals, website data analysis, business analysis, and others. Due to the increasing need for news organizations to make better decisions, the news syndicates segment is growing. This, in turn, supports them in rising their TRPs, maximising their media budget, and reaching the leading readership. Moreover, the growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising adoption of information services, which is driven by an increase in the global demand for the information services industry.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global information services market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global information services market.

APAC is estimated to account for 39% of growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. For information services, APAC is the fastest-growing market, as several organizations are providing services to Asian clients as well as Western clients in the US, Europe , and other regions. Similarly, in APAC, competitive pricing and strong infrastructure are some of the factors driving the market in focus. The use of mobile-based information services is a forthcoming trend in the region. Mobile-based information solutions allow users to access data, news, and analytics from any connected mobile phone or computing device.

Information Services Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The use of information services for risk management is a major factor driving the global information services market growth. In the current era of globalization, enterprises are increasingly focused on expanding their presence in both domestic and international markets. However, numerous external and internal factors can pose significant risks to businesses, including technological advancements, government policies, exchange rates, and credit and operational risks. To effectively mitigate and handle these risks, organizations rely on information services that provide up-to-date data points related to the market they operate in, competitor strategies, technology adoption, and more. These information tools are typically developed by individuals with extensive industry expertise, enabling organizations to effectively manage and reduce their business risks. Information companies play a crucial role in providing data relevant to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations. This includes data related to climate and energy transition, private assets and SMEs, counterparty risk management, supply chain, and trade. Therefore, organizations that face business risks are adopting information services to manage external and internal factors, thus driving the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of AI in information management is a recent trend shaping the global information services market growth. Several enterprises across the world are integrating AI to develop and exploit data from information services. Integrating AI in information services helps automate several processes and enhances process efficiency. Besides, in enterprises, half of the employees spend time doing paperwork. This reduces the overall ROI of enterprises and increases their costs. Thus, enterprises are opting for information services integrated with advanced technologies such as AI. Integrating AI in information services enhances the efficiency and process integrity of information services. Besides, AI is used to categorize and tag information, which makes it easy to find the information or data in the future. There are several other advantages of AI in information services, such as applying structure to unstructured data, streamlining information, enhancing information security, and improving data quality. Such advantages of AI in information services are anticipated to increase the efficiency of the vendors operating in the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The threat of data misappropriation, theft, and cybersecurity issues are major challenges hindering market growth. Information service providers handle sensitive and confidential data of enterprises and individual users. Any intentional or accidental data breach that results in unauthorized access to such confidential information can lead to significant financial losses for both enterprises and individuals. Additionally, the use of cloud services and digital file sharing between the information provider and organizations can increase the risk of data loss or theft if the connection is not secure. Even prominent information service providers like Equifax, a US-based credit rating agency, have experienced targeted cyberattacks and data breaches. Such incidents not only result in financial losses but also tarnish the reputation of information service providers, potentially leading to a decline in their revenue. The rise of online security threats and fraudulent activities in banking transactions has necessitated the implementation of stricter regulations. Governments have imposed stringent regulations on banks, compelling them to invest in technologies that ensure the required capital adequacy ratio is maintained. Consequently, this has paved the way for the emergence of customer-friendly fintech players who are not bound by the same capital adequacy ratio requirements. Hence, data breaches may hamper the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Information Services Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the information services market size between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the information services market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the information services market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of information services market vendors

Related Reports:

The Latin America information technology (IT) services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2022 and 2027. IT services market size in Latin America is forecast to increase by USD 49,380.19 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (project-oriented service, enterprise cloud computing service, IT outsourcing service, and IT support and training service) and deployment (hosted service and managed service). Growing demand for IoT and big data operations is the key factor driving the growth of the Latin America information technology (IT) services market.

The information and communications technology services in education market share is expected to increase by USD 41.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32%. This report extensively covers information and communications technology services in the education market segmentation by end-user (preK-12 and higher education) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving the global information and communications technology services in the education market growth is the increasing emphasis on cloud computing.

Information Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 68.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agence France Presse, AGS Corp., Australian Associated Press Ltd., Bloomberg L.P, Clarivate PLC, Cuyahoga County Public Library, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., GISP Group, King County Library System, News Corp., Nexstar, Queens Public Library, RELX Plc, S and P Global Inc., The New York Public Library, The New York Times Co., Thomson Reuters Corp., United Press International Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

