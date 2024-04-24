Information Technology Leaders to Convene at 2024 AI Training Summit for Financial Investigators

The 2024 AI Summit will focus on the challenges and opportunities of AI in financial investigations

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence continues to enhance how government leaders address challenges, this May 15 and 16 at the National Press Club in Washington DC, information technology leaders will convene at the 2024 AI Training Summit for Financial Investigators.

The summit will focus on harnessing the power of AI for more effective financial investigations and offer insights into the latest advancements, tools, and strategies reshaping the landscape of forensic accounting, data analysis, and regulatory compliance.

The summit will feature keynote presentations and engaging panel discussions with speakers, including NVIDIA Data Scientist Patricia Delafuente, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Director of Technology Solutions Sanjeev Pulapaka, and members of Federal Government investigative units.

"This event will provide a unique platform for stakeholders to explore AI's transformative power and potential in addressing complex challenges of financial crime detection and prevention," said Benjamin Chou, President of Personable Inc. "We are excited to have the opportunity to convene some of the brightest minds in the field of AI and financial investigations."

Attendees of the summit will be engaged in discussions, demonstrations, and workshops on both the technical aspects of AI and the broader issues related to financial investigations, including:

Understanding how AI impacts financial investigators

Exploring how criminals are utilizing AI for illicit activities

Building an AI-ready organization, data strategies, and talent development

The legal and ethical considerations of AI for financial investigators

The applications of AI tools

"According to the Government Accountability Office, the US Government is losing anywhere between a quarter trillion and a half trillion dollars each year to fraud. AI has the potential to reduce fraud significantly if we can understand how to use it most effectively. I'm looking forward to meeting with experts in fraud and technology to see how we can advance to the use of AI in anti-fraud programs," said John D. Gill, President of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

During the summit, Personable Inc., developers of software designed to streamline and expedite data handling, will conduct a demo of their upcoming AI-driven platform, ScanWriter AI which aims to improve efficiency and accuracy in financial investigations.

For registration and more information about the 2024 AI Training Summit, including the agenda and speaker lineup, please visit aisummit.link .

About 2024 AI Training Summit.

The 2024 AI Training Summit is dedicated to exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence and financial investigations. Bringing together industry leaders, researchers, and journalists, the summit aims to foster dialogue and innovation in leveraging AI for enhanced financial crime detection and preventions.

About Personable Inc.

Personable Inc. is a privately held company founded in 1998 with headquarters in Fountain Valley, California. It provides solutions to automate the manual workflow. Also, it creates opportunities to focus on more critical tasks to fight financial fraud, meet deadlines, maintain data integrity, and provide deeper data analysis.

