Information Technology Services Market Size In Latin America is set to grow by USD 48.43 billion from 2024-2028, Rising focus on core competencies and improving efficiency to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The information technology services market size in Latin America is estimated to grow by USD 48.43 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period. Rising focus on core competencies and improving efficiency is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of ai in information management. However, lack of quality standards in slas poses a challenge. Key market players include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SONDA S.A., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled information technology services market in Latin America 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Project oriented service, Enterprise cloud computing service, IT outsourcing service, and IT support and training service), Deployment (Hosted service and Managed service), and Geography (Latin America) Region Covered Latin America

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Several enterprises worldwide are integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their information technology services to automate processes and enhance efficiency. This technology helps reduce the time spent on paperwork by half of the workforce, thereby increasing return on investment and decreasing costs. AI also brings structure to unstructured data, making it easier to find information, streamlines processes, and enhances information security. These benefits are expected to boost the growth of information technology services in Latin America, making vendors more efficient and competitive in the market. Integrating AI in information services also improves data quality and categorizes and tags information for easy access in the future. These advantages are significant trends driving the growth of the information technology services market in Latin America.

The Information Technology Services (ITS) market in Latin America is witnessing significant trends. Key verticals like Telecommunication, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and the Finance industry are adopting IT services at an accelerated pace. Firms are exploring both on-premises deployment and cloud-based offerings, with cloud services gaining popularity due to their scalability and cost-effectiveness. However, variables such as lack of standardization, IT service performance, and security breaches pose challenges. Large Enterprises are focusing on feasibility and success rate of IT solutions, while addressing data security concerns and regulatory requirements through managed services, system integration, and consulting. Technology advancements like AI, Machine Learning (ML), IoT, Robotics, and Software-as-a-service are transforming the ITS landscape. Firms are investing in 5G, Blockchain, Augmented Reality, and Artificial Intelligence to improve efficiency and productivity. The International Trade Administration emphasizes the importance of cybersecurity solutions to mitigate risks from cyberattacks. IT infrastructure services, software robots, and Robotic Process Automation are also gaining traction. The feasibility of on-premise and cloud-based solutions will continue to be a topic of debate as firms navigate the complexities of the ITS market.

Market Challenges

An Service Level Agreement (SLA) is a contract between an information technology service provider and an end-user, outlining the expected levels of service delivery. SLAs are output-focused and define the benefits and support the customer receives. However, they do not detail the full scope of services. End-users often lack SLA negotiation experience, leading to misunderstandings. Service providers must be transparent about SLAs to increase adoption. SLAs should include uptime, downtime, and outage frequency statistics. End-users must monitor their IT systems' efficiency to evaluate service effectiveness. Lack of standardized SLAs may hinder the growth of Latin America's information technology services market.

information technology services market. The Information Technology Services Market in Latin America is experiencing significant growth, driven by the adoption of software-as-a-service and cloud-based offerings. IT services, IT infrastructure, and security solutions are in high demand, especially in sectors like finance and international trade. However, challenges such as data breaches require robust security solutions. Technological developments like 5G, blockchain, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, IT infrastructure services, software robots, and robotic process automation are transforming businesses. The professional services sector, remote working, and business plans are also leveraging these technologies. Economic expansion brings opportunities but also potential problems like resource wastage and IT costs. Precise forecasting and business intelligence (BI) tools help save costs through consumption-based pricing models and cloud-based deployments. Scalability and automatic updates are essential for businesses to stay competitive. IT specialists play a crucial role in operations, and talent recruiting and skill sets are key business strategies.

Segment Overview

This information technology services market in Latin America report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Project oriented service

1.2 Enterprise cloud computing service

1.3 IT outsourcing service

1.4 IT support and training service Deployment 2.1 Hosted service

2.2 Managed service Geography 3.1 Latin America

1.1 Project oriented service- In Latin America, the Information Technology Services Market encompasses project-oriented offerings such as system integration, information technology consulting, and application development services. System integration involves project planning, management, and detailed design and implementation of application programming interfaces, along with system deployment services like installation, interoperability testing, and other related tasks. Consulting services offer advisory assistance for businesses to enhance operational performance and technology strategies, focusing on areas like e-commerce, telecommunications, hardware system design, software development, and website design. Vendors like Cognizant in Argentina and Deloitte in Brazil provide these services, with Cognizant offering application development and value management, and Deloitte delivering innovation-driven consulting and technology strategy solutions. This market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for digital transformation and modernization initiatives among Latin American enterprises.

Research Analysis

The Information Technology Services market in Latin America is experiencing significant growth, driven by the adoption of advanced technologies such as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Cloud-based offerings, and IT infrastructure services. The region's economic expansion is fueling the demand for IT services, including IT infrastructure services, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). Cloud services are becoming increasingly popular due to their scalability, automatic updates, and consumption-based pricing models. The finance industry is a major vertical driving the adoption of IT services, with a focus on security solutions, including data breach prevention and artificial intelligence-based threat detection. Technologies such as 5G, Blockchain, Augmented Reality, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) are also gaining traction in the region. RPA, in particular, is being used to automate repetitive tasks and reduce IT costs. The International Trade Administration is playing a key role in promoting IT services exports from Latin America. The implementation of 5G networks and the increasing use of IT clusters are expected to further boost the market's growth. IT infrastructure, including hardware and software, is also a significant component of the market, with a focus on cloud-based deployments and the integration of emerging technologies such as AI and blockchain. Overall, the Latin American IT services market is poised for continued growth, driven by the region's economic expansion and the adoption of advanced technologies.

Market Research Overview

The Information Technology Services Market in Latin America is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological developments and the increasing adoption of IT infrastructure services, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Cloud-based offerings. Businesses are seeking to improve their operations, reduce IT costs, and take advantage of scalability, automatic updates, and consumption-based pricing models. Sectors like Finance, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and IoT are leading the way in IT infrastructure services, with a focus on Resource management, Talent recruiting, and Business strategies. The adoption of 5G, Blockchain, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is also on the rise. However, there are potential problems, including data breaches, security solutions, regulatory requirements, and a lack of standardization. Firms must ensure IT service performance and address variables such as economic expansion, skill sets, and resources. The International Trade Administration is playing a role in facilitating business plans and IT service trade, while IT clusters are emerging as hubs for innovation and collaboration. The Professional services sector is also adopting managed services, system integration, consulting, and training and education to stay competitive. Remote working is becoming more common, and firms must adapt to this new reality while maintaining security and ensuring IT costs remain under control. Precise forecasting and Business Intelligence (BI) are essential for making informed decisions and identifying cost-saving opportunities. IT specialists and Operations teams must be prepared for the challenges and opportunities presented by technological advancements, including Cloud services, Data storing capacity, On-premises deployment, and the feasibility of new technologies like AI, ML, and Robotics.

SOURCE Technavio