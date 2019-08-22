Information Technology/Operational Technology (IT/OT) Security Convergence in the Smart Building Technology Market, Forecast to 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Automation, IoT, and digitalization are rapidly changing, and enterprise operations and building operations have not made an exception either.Today, smart devices control building management activities including temperature control, access control, lighting control, communication, and safety systems in many enterprises.

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05808189/?utm_source=PRN

At the same time, such converged Information Technology/Operational Technology (IT/OT) environment has made enterprises more vulnerable to cyberattacks.With diverse protocols, hardware, and software systems, the OT devices controlling building operations provide a heterogeneous environment.

Coupled with IT devices and a common network connection, the attack surface expands, providing a thriving ground for cyberadversaries to play on.This study explores the impact of such IT/OT convergence in smart buildings on the cyber posture of an enterprise.

The study provides detailed insights on key market trends, risk posture, market dynamics, and vendor dynamics in this market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05808189/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

