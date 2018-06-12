Information.com Now Providing Extensive Product Comparison Service

NEW YORK, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet has become the biggest and most popular source for information in the 21st century, and as more and more people connect to it, the more services and information they need. The impact of the internet is extensive not only when it comes to information, but also in other aspects of life, such as commerce.

The World Wide Web has become the number 2 shopping resource for people all over the world that can order any item they wish with a simple screen touch. However, online shopping has caused many people to fall victim to online credit card fraud or to them receiving faulty products. In order to prevent incidents where people shop from unknown vendors and run the risk of online fraud, information.com has launched an extensive product Compare section with all the necessary information for safe online shopping.

Smarter Online Shopping with information.com

For many years there have been people who worked as product testers that could offer their professional opinion םn various items. Information.com offers such opinions thanks to product testers that evaluate the quality of various items, such as the best electric water kettles, the best RC cars, best post workout supplements,best Garcinia Cambogia products, best resveratrol supplements and much more.

Each product compare article on information.com offers reviews on several products in various prices, and each product is broken down to its pros and cons and overall user experience. In order to make sure online consumers purchase items from reliable and tested vendors, information.com also provides direct links to secured websites and licensed vendors.

The internet is a source for many services and a vast amount of information that people worldwide can use. For a better online shopping experience and to help readers find the best products for them in any category, information.com is now providing an extensive and professional product reviews service for the online consumer.

