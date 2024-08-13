Informativ Earns Spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2024

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Informativ, the leading provider of compliance solutions, credit reporting and customer insights to automotive dealers, lenders, and other end markets, is proud to be named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies. The recognition is based on Informativ's phenomenal growth of more than 170% during a three-year period.

The company's Inc. 5000 ranking reflects the rapidly increasing demand for technology that prevents fraud, enforces FCRA and FTC Safeguards Rule compliance, provides robust and protected credit solutions, and gives businesses insight into a customer's propensity to purchase.

Informativ ranked 326th in software companies on the Inc. 5000 list and 2,883rd overall.

"We are thrilled by this honor, thankful for our incredible clients for their partnership, and for our innovative team that continues to evolve to meet the growing and changing needs of the market," said David Carner, CEO of Informativ. "Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is an amazing accomplishment and confirmation of the need for and meaningful impact of our solutions."

The company's rapid three-year growth includes the launch of a one-of-a-kind solution for the automotive industry that enables dealerships to prevent ID and synthetic fraud and deliver a technology-enabled process that controls credit usage while ensuring compliance, ultimately safeguarding consumers' data and protecting dealerships from devastating losses and fines.

Over the last three years, Informativ executed two acquisitions and rebranded from legacy company names of Credit Bureau Connection, Dealer Safeguard Solutions, and CreditDriver to Informativ. The company also more than doubled its number of employees and added an additional office location which now serves as its headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

"Congratulations to this year's honorees for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Informativ and all other companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

About Informativ

Informativ, previously Credit Bureau Connection, Dealer Safeguard Solutions, and CreditDriver, offers compliance solutions, credit reporting and customer insights to the automotive and general consumer finance industries across the United States. The Company optimizes and automates the consumer finance qualification process through a fast, easy-to-use, and secure software platform made available to its extensive network of software affiliate partners. Informativ's products and solutions place a heavy emphasis on compliance and identity verification to support the credit application and credit report process. Please visit www.informativ.com for additional information.

