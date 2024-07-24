inFormed Consent Announces the Launch of Remote Procedural Consent and the inFormed Consent Platform into the Clinical Research Organization and Pharmaceutical Markets

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- inFormed Consent, a pioneer in digital informed consent and patient education technology, announces its partnership with trifermed, a corporate strategy and business development healthcare solutions company, to introduce the new remote consent capability to its current medical device markets and the new inFormed Consent clinical data platform to clinical research organizations and pharmaceutical companies.

inFormed Consent App

trifermed, a Barcelona and Cambridge, MA based company, is recognized as a leader in connecting their clients with clinical research organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and medical device companies. trifermed will provide strategic and operational support for the launch of the inFormed Consent platform in these markets.

One of the biggest challenges clinical research projects face is a lack of patient recruitment for their clinical studies. Approximately 80% of clinical trials are delayed or closed due to challenges related to patient recruitment and consent. These delays can cost the sponsoring company as much as $600,000 per day when considering the impact of delays on a new product commercial launch. Another challenge faced is collecting clinical data from research sites due to the additional burden placed on the research coordinators.

The inFormed Consent platform enables clinical research companies to remotely present information related to a clinical trial, ensures patient understanding, and asks the patient to consent from the comfort of their own home. This patented technology, which records the prospective patient as they watch a video from a principal investigator explain the study, creates a digital record that the patient was fully informed and agreed to consent to the parameters of the study. Recent evidence and experience indicate that the use of easy-to-understand content to educate patients enable faster patient recruitment with a broader, more diverse pool of study participants. Once patients are enrolled, the platform's unique clinical data capabilities collect the required information from participants with intelligent questionnaires, specifically designed to significantly reduce the data collection efforts.

We are thrilled to partner with trifermed and their talented team to support our launch of our new remote capability and expansion into these new markets. "In 2020, $245 billion was invested in clinical research with 66% coming from industry. trifermed has for years established strong relationships with many of these companies," said Brad Hancock, Chief Executive Officer, inFormed Consent. "The strength of these relationships was underscored when trifermed presented the inFormed Consent platform to potential partners at the recent BIO International Convention annual meeting," he added.

"In partnering with inFormed Consent, we are excited to bring our expertise in strategic healthcare solutions to a groundbreaking technology that has the potential to revolutionize patient recruitment and engagement in clinical trials. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to driving innovation and enhancing patient experiences across the global health sector," said Prof. Sergi X. Trilla, MD, MBA, Founder and President of trifermed.

For more information about the inFormed Consent platform and its remote patient consent technology visit informedconsent.com .

About inFormed Consent

inFormed Consent is a trailblazer in informed consent and patient education technology, dedicated to empowering patients through accessible and informative resources. By leveraging technology and collaboration, inFormed Consent aims to revolutionize the patient experience with surgical treatments, including spine procedures.

About trifermed

Founded in 2002, trifermed is a leading corporate strategy and business development firm specializing in the health sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medtech, and digital health. Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, with a significant presence in Cambridge, MA, USA, and Mexico City, Mexico, trifermed has built a robust network and a reputation for facilitating over 200 strategic partnerships across more than 50 countries. The company excels in transforming innovative ideas into market-ready solutions through a meticulous approach to business strategy, incorporating deep market insights and reducing uncertainty. trifermed's multidisciplinary team, composed of experts in science, medicine, bioengineering, finance, and commercial management, ensures comprehensive and tailored solutions for clients ranging from startups to established entities in the global health industry.

Media Contact:

Brad Hancock

Chief Executive Officer

inFormed Consent

(612) 244-0611

[email protected]

SOURCE inFormed Consent