Informed XP and Cadmus Announce SBA Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture

News provided by

Informed XP

23 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Informed Government Solutions (IGS) is the partnership between CTW Solutions LLC, dba Informed XP, and Cadmus, providing transformative, human-centered solutions to federal agencies. 

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Informed XP announced it has joined Cadmus, a strategic and technical consultancy, in a Joint Venture (JV) and Mentor-Protégé Agreement (MPA) under the Small Business Administration (SBA) Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP), as Informed Government Solutions (IGS).

IGS has more than 50 years of experience providing innovative solutions across private and public sector industries, including energy, climate, public health, international development, transportation, technology, and innovation. As an 8(a) and EDWOSB, IGS will leverage its expertise in human-centered design and technical solutions to equip Government agencies and the private sector with the latest practices in serving constituents with seamless digital experiences.

"Informed XP has a wealth of experience in crafting human-centered solutions in the commercial space, and we are thrilled to further leverage those insights and honed practices in the government space in an impactful way," said Tina Williams, founder and CEO of Informed XP. "With our combined user experience expertise and successful government work, IGS is highly qualified to lead any agency in not only achieving their mission but exceeding their objectives!"

Under the MPA, Cadmus will provide mentorship to Informed XP as they seek opportunities in the federal space to lead digital transformations with innovative and modern approaches such as design thinking, lean UX, and agile.

"By uniting Informed XP's specialized expertise in human-centered design and digital experiences with Cadmus' broad capabilities in policy and implementation and long legacy of supporting U.S. federal agencies, the IGS JV can deliver the best of both worlds for government clients," said Ian Kline, president and CEO of Cadmus. "As Informed XP's mentor, we look forward to partnering on future opportunities and helping guide their growth in the federal market."

For more information about IGS, contact Chris Williams, principal at Informed XP, at [email protected].

About Informed XP
Informed XP channels the power of evidence and design to craft compelling experiences for humans, helping them discover and comprehend information to complete meaningful actions. Leaders in UX and CX, we leverage modern, user-centered approaches such as design thinking, lean, and agile to clarify strategy and accelerate transformation. Forward-thinking, curious, and collaborative, we embrace change to create long-lasting solutions and innovate for the public and private sectors. We find the problems worth solving and passionately pursue successful outcomes for companies large and small. CTW Solutions LLC, dba Informed XP, is a certified SBA 8(a), Women- and Minority-owned small business. For more information, visit informedxp.com.

About Cadmus
Cadmus is a strategic and technical consultancy compelled to help solve the world's most challenging problems. We assemble outstanding teams of leading experts with an ethos grounded in collaboration and a drive for impact, who work seamlessly across disciplines and leverage transformative technologies to help our clients achieve extraordinary outcomes. Together, we are strengthening society and the natural world. Cadmus' more than 1,000 consultants serve government, commercial, and nongovernmental organizations around the world. For more information, visit www.cadmusgroup.com.

SOURCE Informed XP

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.