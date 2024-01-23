Informed XP and Cadmus Announce SBA Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture

Informed Government Solutions (IGS) is the partnership between CTW Solutions LLC, dba Informed XP, and Cadmus, providing transformative, human-centered solutions to federal agencies.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Informed XP announced it has joined Cadmus , a strategic and technical consultancy, in a Joint Venture (JV) and Mentor-Protégé Agreement (MPA) under the Small Business Administration (SBA) Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP), as Informed Government Solutions (IGS) .

IGS has more than 50 years of experience providing innovative solutions across private and public sector industries, including energy, climate, public health, international development, transportation, technology, and innovation. As an 8(a) and EDWOSB, IGS will leverage its expertise in human-centered design and technical solutions to equip Government agencies and the private sector with the latest practices in serving constituents with seamless digital experiences.

"Informed XP has a wealth of experience in crafting human-centered solutions in the commercial space, and we are thrilled to further leverage those insights and honed practices in the government space in an impactful way," said Tina Williams, founder and CEO of Informed XP. "With our combined user experience expertise and successful government work, IGS is highly qualified to lead any agency in not only achieving their mission but exceeding their objectives!"

Under the MPA, Cadmus will provide mentorship to Informed XP as they seek opportunities in the federal space to lead digital transformations with innovative and modern approaches such as design thinking, lean UX, and agile.

"By uniting Informed XP's specialized expertise in human-centered design and digital experiences with Cadmus' broad capabilities in policy and implementation and long legacy of supporting U.S. federal agencies, the IGS JV can deliver the best of both worlds for government clients," said Ian Kline, president and CEO of Cadmus. "As Informed XP's mentor, we look forward to partnering on future opportunities and helping guide their growth in the federal market."

For more information about IGS, contact Chris Williams, principal at Informed XP, at [email protected] .

About Informed XP

Informed XP channels the power of evidence and design to craft compelling experiences for humans, helping them discover and comprehend information to complete meaningful actions. Leaders in UX and CX, we leverage modern, user-centered approaches such as design thinking, lean, and agile to clarify strategy and accelerate transformation. Forward-thinking, curious, and collaborative, we embrace change to create long-lasting solutions and innovate for the public and private sectors. We find the problems worth solving and passionately pursue successful outcomes for companies large and small. CTW Solutions LLC, dba Informed XP, is a certified SBA 8(a), Women- and Minority-owned small business. For more information, visit informedxp.com .

About Cadmus

Cadmus is a strategic and technical consultancy compelled to help solve the world's most challenging problems. We assemble outstanding teams of leading experts with an ethos grounded in collaboration and a drive for impact, who work seamlessly across disciplines and leverage transformative technologies to help our clients achieve extraordinary outcomes. Together, we are strengthening society and the natural world. Cadmus' more than 1,000 consultants serve government, commercial, and nongovernmental organizations around the world. For more information, visit www.cadmusgroup.com .

SOURCE Informed XP