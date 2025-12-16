Informed.IQ Secures $63 Million from Invictus Growth Partners to Advance AI-Powered Fraud Prevention and Loan Verification

Informed.IQ's platform has powered loan originations exceeding $350 billion for seven of the top ten U.S. auto lenders

Customers realize double-digit million-dollar ROI powered by Informed.IQ's proprietary data edge in fraud detection and streamlined verification processes

Funding accelerates expansion into mortgage, consumer lending, tenant screening, and government benefit administration

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Informed.IQ, the leader in AI-powered loan verification and fraud prevention, today announced a $63 million growth equity investment from Invictus Growth Partners (“Invictus”). Trusted by the nation’s largest banks, Informed.IQ delivers category-defining agentic AI that verifies loans and stops fraud. The company has proven its platform at scale and serves seven of the top ten U.S. auto lenders. Informed.IQ has supported more than $350 billion in loan originations with industry-leading accuracy and speed, shortening loan closing timelines from days to minutes. The new funding accelerates Informed.IQ’s expansion in auto finance, and supports its strategic entry into mortgage, consumer lending, tenant screening, and government benefit administration.

The investment from Invictus comes as Informed.IQ continues to solve one of the lending industry's biggest challenges with its unique platform. According to Equifax, consumer non-mortgage write-offs surged 145% in 2024 compared to 2021 levels, while estimated auto lending fraud loss exposure exceeds $7.9 billion.

"Westlake takes fraud very seriously," said Ian Anderson, President of Westlake Financial Services, a technology-first diversified consumer lender which continues to significantly increase profit margin using Informed.IQ's services. "Informed.IQ's AI helps us identify GenAI-fabricated consumer applications and prevent losses in the double-digit millions per year."

Informed.IQ's unique dataset spans over two billion lending data points from more than 100 million loan documents, creating an unmatched intelligence network across the nation's largest financial institutions. This data advantage enables Informed.IQ to detect fraud patterns and automate verification processes that no other vendor can match.

"Lenders are capturing more loans with their current staff," said Justin Wickett, CEO and Co-Founder of Informed.IQ. "We've built the industry's most comprehensive lending intelligence platform, enabling faster, more accurate verification and fraud detection that previously was going uncaught, contributing to the rise in losses. This investment from Invictus validates our approach and will fuel our next phase of growth."

Informed.IQ's growth is guided by its mission of bridging intelligence across financial institutions using AI while freeing up back-office staff and mitigating fraud losses for loan originators. This, combined with the company's experience in auto lending, makes Informed.IQ uniquely positioned to power AI fraud detection across other industries and drive its broader mission forward: helping to lower the cost of credit using AI for real-time transparency, greater financial inclusivity, and improved compliance.

"The nation's largest lenders trust Informed.IQ's AI-first platform," said John DeLoche, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Invictus. "Their dataset is a true differentiator. We are honored to work with Justin and the team to accelerate product innovation for their customers and expand these benefits into new markets."

Informed.IQ's comprehensive end-to-end lending suite delivers results at enterprise scale and reliability across the entire lending lifecycle from pre-underwriting through servicing. These integrated AI models enable multi-source, multi-industry verification with one goal: detect and prevent fraud across all lending stages while enabling straight-through processing for qualified loans as the addressable market for AI-powered verification services approaches $6 billion.

"What stood out about Informed.IQ is that they incorporate years' worth of historical loan performance data when training their models," said William Nettles, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Invictus. "We backed them to bring this level of forensic precision to the mortgage and government sectors where the cost of verification errors is the highest."

Invictus will join Informed.IQ's strong investor group, which includes early investors Nyca Partners and US Venture Partners.

About Informed.IQ

Informed.IQ's AI agents instantly verify income, assets, residence, phone, insurance, and more for lenders with 99% accuracy in seconds. Built on a proprietary dataset of over two billion lending data points from 100+ million loan documents, Informed.IQ has created an unmatched intelligence network that has processed over $350 billion in loan originations to date. Working with seven of the top ten auto lenders in the U.S., the company's unique data advantage enables it to detect fraud patterns and automate verification processes that no other vendor can match, speeding closing time from hours to seconds while eliminating manual review.

About Invictus Growth Partners

Invictus Growth Partners is a middle-market growth equity firm with over $1 billion in assets under management, investing in bootstrapped and capital-efficient cloud software, cybersecurity, and fintech companies. The firm is deploying more than $574 million from recently closed funds and provides portfolio companies exclusive access to DIANE , its AI-driven value-creation platform, which has delivered a significant increase in direct sales conversion and can provide access to thousands of warm customer introductions. Invictus makes majority investments with $30 million to $100+ million equity checks. Visit us at www.invictusgrowth.com

