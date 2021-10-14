Informer Partners Announces Rebranding, Affirms Commitment to Clients

CARY, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrinsik, Inc. (https://entrinsik.com/inf/informer-embedded/), the leader in intuitive business intelligence, announced today the rebranding of the embedded business intelligence division in celebration of its 13th anniversary. The Informer Embedded platform is expanding the way that developers can implement analytics and visuals into their products while providing a faster path to market. This spring, Entrinsik decided that it was time to leverage unique and individualized marketing to highlight the focus of Informer Embedded to the software development industry. This rebrand is a commitment to solidify Entrinsik's stance, offering, and direction in the market.

Informer Embedded's rebranding is not just a cosmetic exercise. In addition to the new graphic identity, Tad Buck has recently been promoted to Director of the Embedded team. In this role, Tad will be responsible for creating and executing the company's embedded analytics strategy, sales, and expanding Entrinsik's footprint within the software development industry.



"Tad's sales and management experience, as well as his proven record in the partner and embedded segments are incredible assets for Informer Embedded," said Chris Reeves, VP of Partnerships. "As software complexity continues to expand, integrated data analysis becomes a critical aspect of new software development. Informer Embedded provides a huge opportunity for software developers to enable their customers to tap into their data for improved business decisions."

"The rebranding symbolizes our continuous growth and focus," said Doug Leupen, CEO and Founder of Entrinsik. "Informer Embedded represents what we do and who we serve. It is more than new logos and a name; it is an opportunity to innovate and align our objective with customer needs. Our vision for Informer Embedded is to put end users in touch with their data by providing purposeful, self-service analytics within new software solutions, and our mission is to build a better way for our clients."



About Entrinsik

Entrinsik develops, implements, and supports software solutions that enable organizations to maximize performance and improve bottom lines. For six consecutive years, Entrinsik has been selected as a member of the DBTA 100, highlighting the 100 Companies that Matter Most in Data. Entrinsik Informer is an innovative, award-winning agile reporting and business intelligence solution used by tens of thousands around the world. Enrole SaaS is a registration management solution for continuing education, workforce development and a vast range of other non-degree programs. Over 3000 organizations around the world use Entrinsik's software every day. For a demonstration or a free trial, call 888-703-0016 or email [email protected]. Visit www.entrinsik.com.



