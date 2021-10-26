Informer Repeats as Best Price to Value in BARC BI & Analytics 2022 Survey

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informer (https://entrinsik.com/informer/), the leader in business intelligence, scored an amazing 45 top rankings and overall best price to value of all 30 products analyzed in the BI & Analytics 22 Survey. The BI & Analytics 22 report is based on findings from the world's largest and most comprehensive survey of business intelligence and analytics end-users. In total, over 2,400 business intelligence users evaluated 30 products across 36 criteria.

"The survey results are a testimony to how business intelligence users view Informer," said Doug Leupen, Founder and CEO of Entrinsik. "At Entrinsik, customer satisfaction is a team sport. The BARC awards exemplify Entrinsik's culture of complete solutions, where development, customer success, implementation, and sales all work together to exceed customer expectations."

Price To Value

Top ranks in all 6 peer groups and perfect scores of 10/10 in each highlight genuine ongoing customer satisfaction with the cost-benefit ratio of Informer. Such exceptional scores attest to fair rates for the product. In fact, every Entrinsik user responding to this survey rated its price-to-value ratio as either "good" or "excellent".

Vendor Support

Customers rave about their experiences with Informer because of the after-the-sale approach that prioritizes training, implementation, and support. Our mission of supporting customers on their journey is a rounding success with over 93% of respondents rating vendor support services as "excellent" or "good".

Embedded Analytics

Informer Embedded stole the show in the embedded analytics category by winning almost half of the KPIs, scoring 15 #1 ratings out of a possible 36. A performance this dominant showcases why Informer Embedded is the go-to for developers needing to embed advanced analytics quickly and easily within their products.

About Entrinsik

Entrinsik develops, implements, and supports software solutions that enable organizations to maximize performance and improve bottom lines. For six consecutive years, Entrinsik has been selected as a member of the DBTA 100, highlighting the 100 Companies that Matter Most in Data. Entrinsik Informer is an innovative, award-winning agile reporting and business intelligence solution used by tens of thousands around the world. Entrinsik Enrole drives many of the nation's largest continuing education organizations. Over 3000 organizations around the world use Entrinsik's software every day. For a demonstration or a free trial, call 888-703-0016 or visit www.entrinsik.com.

