INFORMS Government and Analytics Summit Returning to Washington, D.C. on May 20 for Deeper Dive into Role of Data and Analytics in Policymaking

CATONSVILLE, Md., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INFORMS, the leading international association for professionals in operations research (O.R.) and analytics, announced today that this year's annual Government & Analytics Summit will be held Monday, May 20 in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C.

INFORMS Government & Analytics Summit is designed to bring together leading experts in the fields of O.R. and analytics with policymakers from Capitol Hill, federal agencies and other policy stakeholders to showcase ways in which these scientific and mathematical processes are being used to save lives, save money and solve problems in the public and private sectors.

This year's keynote speaker, The Honorable John M. McHugh, will draw from his extensive experience as the second-longest serving Secretary of the United States Army to share the essential role O.R. and analytics have played in national security since World War II and elsewhere in organizations that rely on turning data into information, and information into insights for better decision making and improved results.

Following McHugh's remarks, a panel of national O.R. and analytics experts will share unique insights from putting these tools into action across a broad section of current examples in the federal government and industry. The panel will further highlight how policymakers can use these tools to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of many different types of federal programs and operations, particularly with the rise in focus on artificial intelligence (AI), and other policy debates related to ethics and bias in data and advanced analytics.

The 2019 Government & Analytics panelists will include:

Bala Ganesh , vice president of corporate engineering at UPS where he leads the advanced technology group. UPS' On-Road Integrated Optimization and Navigation (ORION) uses expansive fleet telematics and advanced algorithms to gather and calculate countless amounts of data to provide UPS drivers with optimized routes and is considered by many to be the world's largest operations research project.

, vice president of corporate engineering at UPS where he leads the advanced technology group. UPS' On-Road Integrated Optimization and Navigation (ORION) uses expansive fleet telematics and advanced algorithms to gather and calculate countless amounts of data to provide UPS drivers with optimized routes and is considered by many to be the world's largest operations research project. Karla Hoffman , PhD, is a professor in the systems engineering and operations research department at George Mason University . Her recent work for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) resulted in the successful completion of the FCC's first two-sided auction of low-band electromagnetic spectrum, which contributed more than $7 billion to federal deficit reduction.

, PhD, is a professor in the systems engineering and operations research department at . Her recent work for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) resulted in the successful completion of the FCC's first two-sided auction of low-band electromagnetic spectrum, which contributed more than to federal deficit reduction. Sheldon Jacobson , PhD, is a founding professor of computer science at the University of Illinois . His research on multilevel aviation security passenger screening at airports was the precursor to risk-based security, providing the foundational concepts that informed the design and implementation of TSA PreCheck ® .

, PhD, is a founding professor of computer science at the . His research on multilevel aviation security passenger screening at airports was the precursor to risk-based security, providing the foundational concepts that informed the design and implementation of TSA PreCheck . Eva K. Lee , PhD, is a professor in the H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Georgia Tech. She also serves as director of the NSF-Whitaker Center for Operations Research in Medicine and Healthcare. She is a widely acclaimed expert in computational and applied math and her work in personalized medicine, chronic diseases, healthcare quality, modeling and decision support, vaccine research and national security/preparedness has been frequently tapped by a variety of health and security policymakers in Washington .

, PhD, is a professor in the H. of Industrial and Systems Engineering at She also serves as director of the NSF-Whitaker Center for Operations Research in Medicine and Healthcare. She is a widely acclaimed expert in computational and applied math and her work in personalized medicine, chronic diseases, healthcare quality, modeling and decision support, vaccine research and national security/preparedness has been frequently tapped by a variety of health and security policymakers in . David Shmoys , PhD, is the Laibe/Acheson Professor of business management and leadership studies at Cornell University . He also serves as a research consultant to Lyft. His research has focused on issues in mobility and the sharing economy, with particular attention to the development of algorithmic tools to design and support bike-sharing systems in areas such as New York City .

For more information about the INFORMS 2019 Government and Analytics Summit, and to RSVP for the free event, visit www.informsDCanalytics.org.

Operations Research and Analytics

O.R. and analytics trace their roots to World War II, when military planners leveraged statistics and advanced mathematics in developing tactics and planning combat operations. In the decades since, the military has continued to embrace these tools, as have other parts of the government and industry. A variety of examples of how O.R. and analytics saves lives, saves money and solves problems can be found here.

About INFORMS

With 12,500 members, INFORMS is the largest association of O.R. and analytics professionals and students. INFORMS provides a variety of resources and opportunities for individuals and organizations of all types and sizes to better understand and use O.R. and analytics to transform strategic visions and achieve better outcomes. Visit www.informs.org or @informs.

