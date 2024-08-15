informXL Expands Product Offerings for Hyphen Solutions BRIX Clients to Deliver Better Data Insight

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - informXL , a leading provider of reporting and process management solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its product line with new informXL for BRIX solutions. The new offering includes a range of tools and applications designed to give homebuilders rapid, focused access to critical business information.

With over 100 years of collective experience and a track record of serving more than 250 homebuilders across North America, informXL's Analyzer has become a trusted application among BRIX customers, widely used by many homebuilding organizations.

The newly developed informXL for BRIX solution will now include:

Visual Analytics : Quick and easy insights into your data.

: Quick and easy insights into your data. User-Friendly Apps : Intuitive applications right at your fingertips.

: Intuitive applications right at your fingertips. Outsourced BI Department: Comprehensive BI solutions tailored to your needs.

"Having worked with Hyphen Solutions for many years, we are thrilled to offer their BRIX clients enhanced capabilities to dive deeper into their ERP data and make more informed decisions," says Nathan Sybrandt, Chief Operating Officer at informXL . "Most of our experts come from the homebuilding industry so we are very in tune with the day-to-day pain points of our audience, hence we continue to develop solutions that help solve or minimize all those challenges."

"ERP systems house vast amounts of data that help drive business decisions. informXL's expanded offerings enable BRIX clients to extract actionable insights from their data and optimize revenue, enhancing decision-making and operational efficiency in every department, including Purchasing, Finance, Operations, and Sales," adds Stephen Candy, Division President, Builders Solutions at Hyphen Solutions .

"The early adopter's program was exciting!" says Jennifer Johnson, Founder & President at Olivia Clarke Homes . "The informXL team listened to our feedback and the needs of our organization to produce real time solutions. The visualization tool is powerful as one can easily identify issues, roadblocks, or errors in the data and take steps to correct them. It's easy to see the winners in the organization as well as areas for improvement. Power BI enables you to see your business from a 45,000 ft view as well as take a deep dive into the data when needed."

Ready to harness the power of your ERP data? Schedule a demo now to learn more about the new informXL for BRIX solutions.

About informXL

informXL makes your information your greatest asset. Since 2009 we've helped North America's fastest growing builders make smarter, more informed decisions through visual analytics, dashboards, and mobile reporting. Your vision, our information know-how. Let us help you see your business – better.

SOURCE informXL Inc.