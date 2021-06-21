Infor's "Three for Free" Program Can Help Smaller Distributors Leverage Cloud ERP Technology and Rebound from the Pandemic

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced a "Three for Free" program for smaller distributors in North America, designed to help them leverage cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) technology in an effort to help them rebound from the pandemic and strengthen their businesses.

For a limited time, small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in North America can receive a subscription for three free user licenses of Infor CloudSuite Distribution — a cloud platform powered by the Infor Distribution SX.e ERP system — with an optional fixed-fee services engagement. The program applies to any SMB that is not already an Infor ERP customer.

SMBs have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic and may be hesitant to invest in new technologies, according to Kelly Squizzero, Infor senior director of industry & solution strategy for distribution. Infor's "Three for Free" program is designed to help remove that obstacle and enable SMBs to use the cloud technology to help improve their productivity, infrastructure and security.

"Infor cloud solutions can help SMBs get back to business faster and stronger and can help them level the playing field against larger competitors," Squizzero explained. "Infor CloudSuite Distribution is uniquely suited to help address increasing customer demands, stronger security threats, a challenging employment market, and the need for greater visibility."

Learn more about the "Three for Free" program and connect with an Infor representative: https://pages.infor.com/threeforfree.html

Eligible companies that enroll will get*:

A subscription for three free user licenses of Infor CloudSuite Distribution

Preconfigured dashboards and reports

Implementation Accelerators

Full access to Infor Support through Infor Concierge, a powerful, self-service solution for customers, designed to provide holistic access to relevant Infor resources

Optional fixed-fee services engagement to help accelerate onboarding

Ability to expand beyond initial offer at any time

* Offer includes all capabilities of Infor CloudSuite Distribution except Pricing Science. Subject to additional terms and conditions.

With built-in industry practices, Infor CloudSuite Distribution can be rapidly implemented, without customization, which can help drive faster time-to-value and lower total cost of ownership. It can also help remove the burden of managing infrastructure, so SMBs can focus on strategic growth and other initiatives.

According to Matt Twomey, president of Electrical Terminal Service — a wholesale distributor of electrical apparatus and equipment, headquartered in the Detroit metropolitan area — his company's move to Infor CloudSuite Distribution brought a number of immediate benefits to the business. These included providing access to near-real-time pricing and availability, giving employees the ability to work from anywhere at any time, and enabling a 10 percent decrease in inventory without impacting delivery commitments to customers.

"The CloudSuite system can handle our growth in sales and in products," Twomey said. "It has made our lives a lot easier by removing redundant or unnecessary tasks, and it gives us good visibility across the business. It's been big for us."

Watch this short video to see how Infor CloudSuite Distribution is helping Electrical Terminal Service modernize its distribution business.

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Distribution and how it is delivering value for distribution customers: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-distribution

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Media contact:

Steve Bauer

Infor

(650) 670-7135

[email protected]

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

www.infor.com

