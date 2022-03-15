Infortrend EonStor GS Scale-out Series Offers Performance and Storage Flexibility for Enterprise HPCs

TAIPEI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider launches their EonStor GS unified scale-out storage series for enterprise high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The scale-out series offers the flexibility of expanding to multiple GS systems for PB storage while increasing random and sequential read/write performance.

When speaking of HPC, immediately people think about supercomputers that crunch through massive data for Think Tanks or search engines. But not all HPCs are supercomputers, and research institutes and businesses are beginning to realize the benefits of HPCs can bring to academic and industrial applications. Areas such as gene analytics, meteorology research, geological structure analysis, etc.

Designed to complement an HPC is the scale-out function of the EonStor GS, which plays a vital role. Scalable up to four systems, it allows initial deployment of just a single GS U.2 system that supports U.2 NVMe SSDs with high IOPS. And as the data builds, new GS U.2 systems can be added to form a cluster where both the throughput and the storage capacity can be boosted, allowing more complex tasks. And as for the processed data ready to be archived, additional HDD-based GS units with PB level capacity can be added for storage purposes.

On top of the high IOPS and expandable capacity, one other benefit of the scale-out is that it retains the single namespace file system. The data/folder will remain in the same directory so none of the settings need to be changed for engineers to continue with their analysis.

"By adding on additional units according to HPC's performance/needs, the EonStor GS unified scale-out series offers excellent performance and PB storage capabilities for institutes to carry on with their work, efficiently and seamlessly," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Learn more about EonStor GS, and EonStor GS U.2 NVMe Model – GS 4025U

