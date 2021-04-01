Infortrend Launches Powerful Integrated Computing Storage Systems for AI Applications

TAIPEI, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, launches EonServ for AI (EVi) and EonStor GSi (GSi). These integrated computing storage systems, provide organizations with powerful infrastructure for a range of enterprise AI applications, including edge computing, smart MAM systems, medical PACS, footfall analysis in retail, image recognition in video surveillance, and many more.

EVi and GSi integrated computing storage systems support graphics cards, operating system and storage services. Its integrated all-in-one design does not require separate installation of computing hosts and storage arrays, which simplifies deployment and reduces configuration costs. To support installation of AI applications, EVi is equipped with Windows OS, while GSi supports Linux and the Docker platform. High performance allows to quickly read storage pool data and import it into the computing system. The systems' capacity can be expanded up to 7PB, and various RAID protection levels ensure data integrity. GSi also supports SAN/NAS services and can be integrated with public/private cloud. Storage environments are managed through dedicated management interfaces, whilst hardware maintenance is simplified due to components cableless hot-swappable modular design.

The EVi and GSi storage system can enable organizations to broaden their usage of AI. Just a few of the uses are face recognition and video footage analysis in smart surveillance, footfall statistics in retail sector, content review and celebrity/object/scene recognition in MAM systems, distributed calculations in edge computing and AI-enabled medical PACS for assisting doctors in more accurate diagnosis.

"EonServ for AI and EonStor GSi provide a powerful computing and storage environment to run enterprise-level AI applications. The systems are designed with flexible configurations so that you can find the most suitable solution based on performance requirements, the number of processors and graphics cards needed, and budget considerations," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Learn more about EonServ for AI and EonStor GSi

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Infortrend Technology

Related Links

http://www.infortrend.com

