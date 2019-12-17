DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation's Infoscitex (IST) subsidiary will provide research and development (R&D) support to the Air Force Research Laboratory under of the Airman Decision Making and Interface Research (ADMIRe) contract. As one of two awardees, IST will share a $135M ceiling under this 6-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

Infoscitex to Continue R&D Support to Air Force Research Laboratory under New $135M Contract

In support of the ADMIRe program, IST will provide basic, applied and advanced research, development and demonstration to understand and deliver persistent situation awareness and improved Warfighter decision making for integrated and synchronized Air Force operations in the areas of battlespace acoustics; supervisory control and cognition; aerospace physiology; battlespace visualization; and applied neuroscience.

"IST's Dayton-based scientists and engineers work daily in partnership with our AFRL counterparts to develop new human interface and human performance technologies to advance the state-of-the-art," stated Mike Gilkey, Vice President, Infoscitex Air and Space Operations. "We look forward to continuing and expanding our support to AFRL across these critical technical areas."

Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by February 23, 2026.

About the Company

Infoscitex and its parent company, DCS Corporation, offer advanced technology and management solutions to Government agencies in the DoD and national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each client's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit http://www.infoscitex.com and https://www.dcscorp.com.

DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A. Approved for public release: 88ABW2019-5947; Cleared 13 Dec 2019.

CONTACT: dcscommunications@dcscorp.com, 571-227-6000

SOURCE DCS Corporation

Related Links

http://www.dcscorp.com

