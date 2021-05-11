InfoSec Global and Airbus Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Cybersecurity Through Cryptographic Agility Management

TORONTO and MUNICH, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoSec Global Schweiz, a pioneer and leading provider of cryptographic agility management solutions, and Airbus Defence and Space and Airbus Cybersecurity, have announced today that they will join forces for the development of cybersecurity and cryptographic agility management solutions.

Julien Probst, Global Head of Products, InfoSec Global (left) and Airbus Defence and Space Executive Vice-President Marketing and Sales, Dr. Bernhard Brenner (right) during the signing of the Framework Cooperation Agreement.

Formalized by a Framework Cooperation Agreement, the companies have shown their firm commitment to advance a strategic partnership to deliver enhanced solutions to customers who are operating under particularly demanding security requirements. The two market leaders will jointly develop and deliver innovative solutions to identify and remediate cryptographic vulnerabilities while protecting critical digital ecosystems.

"InfoSec Global has unique subject-matter expertise and technology in the field of cryptographic agility management," stated Julien Probst, Global Head of Product, InfoSec Global. "Through this collaboration we will reinforce Switzerland's national cyber resilience and ensure long-term data privacy and sovereignty. We look forward to leveraging our joint capabilities to help Switzerland better control its critical cryptographic technologies, and use it as a model for helping other governments and nations do the same."

Airbus Defence and Space Executive Vice-President Marketing and Sales, Dr. Bernhard Brenner, emphasized the importance of this cooperation at the occasion of the agreement's signature: "Airbus Defence and Space is committed to the highest standards in our cyber security applications. Through this cooperation with InfoSec Global, we will further strengthen our solutions to protect governments, defence, critical infrastructure and enterprises from increasingly complex cyber threats. This cooperation is another example of Airbus' cooperation with Swiss partners, especially in the security-relevant technology and industry base."

The two companies will continue to collaborate on strategic projects currently underway in Switzerland while scaling the partnership and broadening its reach across additional countries around the world.

About InfoSec Global Inc.

As the pioneer and leader in cryptographic agility management, InfoSec Global is ushering in a new paradigm for protecting digital systems at the data level by helping customers discover, protect, control and future proof their cryptographic assets through crypto agility. Powered by patented technology and delivered through a "crypto-as-a-service" approach, InfoSec Global's solutions restore digital trust to enterprises, governments, and technology companies. From cryptographic asset discovery and threat analysis to rapid remediation and automated threat management, InfoSec Global reduces risk, improves resiliency, and protects against future threats posed by quantum computing and other new technologies.

About Airbus

Airbus pioneers sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world. The Company constantly innovates to provide efficient and technologically-advanced solutions in aerospace, defence, and connected services. In commercial aircraft, Airbus offers modern and fuel-efficient airliners and associated services. Airbus is also a European leader in defence and security and one of the world's leading space businesses. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions and services worldwide.

