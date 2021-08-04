InfoSec Global Appoints John Harris as Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President, Operations

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoSec Global, the inventor and leader of Cryptographic Agility Management solutions, today announced it has appointed John Harris as Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations. Harris joined InfoSec Global's executive management team on August 3rd, 2021, and reports directly to Nagy Moustafa, Co-founder and CEO. Harris will be responsible for driving revenue growth, developing go-to-market strategies, building out the global partner ecosystem and managing overall business operations.

Harris brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge to InfoSec Global, successfully contributing to the significant growth of several cybersecurity companies in a C-level capacity, including Chief Revenue Office of Keyfactor, a leading trusted identity security management company, and Chief Revenue Officer of eSentire, a managed detection and response cybersecurity company.

"I am thrilled to have John join the InfoSec Global team, particularly now as the company enters a significant growth phase," stated Nagy Moustafa, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, InfoSec Global. "John is a proven business accelerator, from 'early stage' companies through hyper-growth to exit, as well as a creative go-to-market strategist with a focus on sales, channels, and operations. He has demonstrated proven success in developing high-performance teams and driving significant recurring revenue growth, and I'm confident he will do the same at InfoSec Global as market demand for our cryptographic agility management solutions continues to build."

Harris joins an executive team at InfoSec Global that has a strong security pedigree with deep professional and academic expertise in security and cryptography technologies, disciplines and practices. Its founders and board advisors include the original inventors of key cryptographic technologies, protocols, and standards.

"I am excited to join the inventors of crypto agility, and to help them take the company to the next level," stated John Harris. "Cryptography is the backbone of digital trust, and a growing number of CISOs and CIOs are realizing that outdated, poorly executed, vulnerable cryptography is a major blind spot across their critical security infrastructure. I look forward to helping our clients achieve greater cryptographic health, safety and security with InfoSec Global's unique offering of cryptographic agility management solutions."

