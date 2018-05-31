InfoSec Global Appoints Tyson Macaulay to Chief Product Officer, Accelerating the Commercialization of ISG's Next Generation Security Solution for IoT

Tyson brings more than 20 years security industry experience, having held the roles of Chief Technology Officer and Chief Security Strategist at firms such as BAE Systems, Fortinet, and Intel. Tyson is recognized as a thought leader in the industry and is a researcher with lectureships, books, periodical publications and patents dating from 1993. Tyson also has deep experience with cryptography having founded an Entrust Value Added Reseller and MSSP in the mid-90's.

"We are excited to have Tyson lead this critical role for ISG, he has both the industry knowledge and product expertise to accelerate ISG's global go-to-market and commercialize our security solution for IoT," said CEO, Nagy Moustafa.

Hyper-connectivity of IoT devices has increased the complexity of the attack surface; the industry urgently requires a next-generation security solution for IoT that can manage these devices with agility. "ISG brings to market a solution that fills a gap for both IoT and cybersecurity, I am thrilled about the opportunity to lead this for the company," said Tyson Macaulay, Chief Product Officer, ISG.

About InfoSec Global Inc.

InfoSec Global delivers a next generation enterprise grade solution that provides the life-cycle management of the cryptography and digital identities for critical systems and IoT devices. The AgileSec Platform manages the entire digital and cryptographic life cycle from the discovery of threats and vulnerabilities to the updates and fixes of cryptography, keys and certificates. ISG helps governments and enterprises achieve trust through compliance to cryptographic regulations, worldwide. The ISG leadership team has deep professional and academic expertise in the security and cryptography market. The founders and board members are the original inventors of key cryptographic technologies, protocols and standards such as SSL and AES. To learn more, visit http://www.infosecglobal.com.

