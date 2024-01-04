InfoSec Global Federal Added to Department of Homeland Security Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Approved Product List

U.S. federal civilian agencies can improve security posture with cryptographic agility management

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoSec Global Federal, the leader in cryptographic vulnerability management, today announced the company has been added to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program's Approved Product List (APL). InfoSec Global Federal's AgileSec™ Analytics product helps U.S. federal agencies defend against the exploitation of cryptographic vulnerabilities. The inclusion of AgileSec Analytics to the APL strengthens national cybersecurity by protecting government agencies' most sensitive secrets and data from sophisticated attacks and breaches.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) CDM program provides cybersecurity tools, integration services, and dashboards to participating federal agencies to help them improve the security posture of civilian government networks and systems by strengthening real-time risk monitoring and defense.

"The implicit trust of a privileged cryptographic ecosystem has resulted in the infamous SolarWinds hack and other high-profile attacks against federal agencies," said Philip George, Executive Technical Strategist of InfoSec Global Federal. "One aspect as to why these attacks were so successful can be directly attributed to poor visibility and analysis of privileged cryptographic assets, specifically certificates and tokens. Joining the APL underscores the value that InfoSec Global Federal's technology can deliver to reduce risk to critical federal infrastructure, a priority highlighted in OMB Memo 23-02, which requires federal civilian agencies to capture an inventory of all cryptographic assets in order to uncover vulnerabilities and to take immediate steps towards achieving post-quantum safety."

InfoSec Global Federal specializes in providing cryptographic discovery, remediation, and management solutions from the silicon firmware up through endpoint applications. Its secure software enables federal agencies to facilitate cryptographic vulnerability management, assure compliance, enrich software bill of materials with a cryptographic bill of materials (CBOM), and expedite post-quantum readiness in alignment with OMB Memo 23-02.

AgileSec Analytics offers essential tools for U.S. federal agencies aiming to enhance their cybersecurity and cryptographic posture. This solution is particularly crucial for conducting comprehensive cryptographic inventories, a vital process for government entities to deliver the following key advantages:

Enhanced Cryptographic Visibility: AgileSec Analytics empowers agencies with the ability to thoroughly scan their digital environments to identify and catalog all cryptographic assets. This includes keys, certificates, and cryptographic protocols deployed across various systems and networks. Cryptographic Vulnerability Identification and Management: AgileSec Analytics assists agencies in pinpointing vulnerabilities within the cryptographic landscape. By analyzing the inventory, agencies can identify outdated or weak cryptographic practices, non-compliant assets, and potential areas susceptible to breaches. Compliance with Federal Regulations: Aligning with mandates like OMB Memo 23-02, AgileSec Analytics aids agencies in ensuring that cryptographic assets adhere to federal cybersecurity standards. This compliance is critical for safeguarding sensitive government data and communications. Preparation for Quantum Computing: As the threat landscape evolves with the advent of quantum computing, AgileSec Analytics positions agencies to be proactive. It helps in assessing the readiness of current cryptographic standards and facilitates a strategic shift towards quantum-resistant algorithms.

The inclusion of InfoSec Global AgileSec Analytics in the DHS CDM APL empowers federal agencies to conduct thorough cryptographic inventories, an integral part of maintaining a robust cybersecurity defense strategy.

Learn more or request a demo at isgfederal.com.

For additional information on the steps agencies can take towards post-quantum readiness, register for Merlin Cyber's on-demand webinar featuring Dr. Vladimir Soukharev, VP of Cryptographic R&D at InfoSec Global. "Post Quantum Readiness: What You Need to Know Today to Keep Our Secrets Safe" will take place on January 30, 2024. To attend, register at https://www.merlincyber.com/events/y2q-webcast.

About Infosec Global Federal

InfoSec Global Federal is a cryptographic security company that specializes in providing next-generation cryptographic discovery, agility, and management solutions from the firmware up through endpoint applications. Their secure software enables the management and agility of all cryptographic assets across a digital ecosystem, enabling government agencies to automate and orchestrate cryptography usage, shut down cryptographic vulnerabilities, facilitate compliance, and achieve post-quantum safety. Learn more at isgfederal.com.

Media Contact:

Emily Ashley

[email protected]

SOURCE InfoSec Global Federal