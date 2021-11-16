InfoSec Global Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoSec Global, a leader in Cryptographic Agility Management, today announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a coalition of independent software vendors and Managed Security Service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft's security products to help joint customers better defend themselves against a world of increasing cyber threats.

InfoSec Global also announced that its cryptography discovery solution, AgileSec™ Analytics, is now integrated with Microsoft Sentinel, is Microsoft co-Sell Ready, and is available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. To be considered for MISA membership, organizations must be nominated by Microsoft and demonstrate integrations that support the goal of improving enterprise security.

As AgileSec Analytics is now available on the Azure Marketplace, customers leveraging products across the entire Microsoft security ecosystem, such as Microsoft Sentinel, Azure, Azure Active Directory, Microsoft Compliance Manager, Microsoft Defender for Identity, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Microsoft Defender for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Defender for IoT or Microsoft Defender for Cloud, can now further enhance their security posture through additional threat detection, identification, analysis, and protection capabilities.

"We are delighted to join a world class association like MISA," stated John Harris, Chief Revenue Officer & EVP, Operations, InfoSec Global. "Today, InfoSec Global shares many high-profile enterprises clients with Microsoft. We look forward to introducing our industry-leading cryptography discovery and analysis solution to a broader set of customers across the Microsoft security ecosystem to help them protect their sensitive data and digital systems, reduce their risk and improve compliance. Our tight and intelligent integration with Microsoft Sentinel makes client adoption straightforward and of high value."

AgileSec Analytics is a cloud-based enterprise class solution that discovers and analyzes digital certificates, keys, encryption and other cryptographic assets hidden within a complex digital infrastructure that can threaten digital safety. The solution gives users complete control of their cryptographic attack surface by connecting to critical data sources across enterprise infrastructures, consolidating and centralizing all cryptographic data, and automating the cryptographic discovery and analysis process.

With AgileSec Analytics now integrated within Microsoft Sentinel, users can view and manage their cryptographic discovery results directly from the Microsoft Sentinel dashboard, analyze threat levels, and correlate the cryptographic status of digital systems with real time threats to provide actionable insights during threat investigations.

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe. Our members, like InfoSec Global, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster," stated Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead, Microsoft.

Cryptography is viewed by many security experts as critical infrastructure and the very backbone of digital trust. The significant rise in data security breaches, ransomware attacks and other vulnerabilities associated with outdated or poorly implemented cryptography have led to costly disruptions, operational downtime and noncompliance – making cryptographic discovery an increasing priority for security professionals.

AgileSec Analytics empowers users to comprehensively discover and analyze the full inventory of their cryptographic assets and prioritize remediation actions based on current threat assessment levels.

Key Benefits of AgileSec Analytics

Enhances Cybersecurity Resilience – Provides continuous, comprehensive detection of known and hidden certificates, keys and encryption that can be exploited by attackers and put enterprises at risk

Ensures Compliance with Standards – Automates compliance controls required by industry specific regulations and continuously verifies usage of state-of-the-art cryptographic mechanisms

Prevents Infrastructure Downtime – Detects expiring certificates that can lead to unanticipated downtime of critical infrastructures and digital systems

Minimal Operational Impact – Leverages a lightweight scanning approach to minimize impact on operations and ensure seamless deployment through standard automation tools

Future Proofing – Enables organizations to prepare their transition to new industry standards, such as post quantum cryptography, by mapping presence and footprint of cryptography

The InfoSec Global AgileSec Analytics product listing within the Azure Marketplace can be found here:

https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/infosecglobal1635270001983.infosecglobalagilesecanalytics?tab=Overview

About InfoSec Global

As a leader in Cryptographic Agility Management, InfoSec Global helps enterprises, IoT device makers discover, remediate and control their digital certificates, keys, encryption and other cryptographic assets. Powered by patented technologies and delivered through a managed Crypto-as-a-Service, InfoSec Global's Cryptographic Agility Management Platform helps restore digital trust. From cryptography asset discovery and threat detection to rapid remediation and automated threat management, InfoSec Global reduces risk, enhances responsiveness, improves resiliency, and protects against future threats posed by quantum, AI and machine-learning technologies.

Visit us at www.infosecglobal.com.

