Infosec Institute and Right-Hand Cybersecurity Partner to Transform Human Risk Management Through Behavior Change

Organizations can drive employee behavior change and reduce risk through real-time training nudges

MASON, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education provider and part of Cengage Group, today announced a strategic partnership with Right-Hand Cybersecurity, a leading cybersecurity company dedicated to helping organizations manage and measure their human cyber risk. This collaboration will empower organizations to create a security-centric culture that drives true employee behavior change and risk reduction.

Through this partnership, organizations will gain increased visibility into their risk profile and better reduce their human risk. The ability to integrate security tools with channels like Slack and Microsoft Teams enables organizations to deliver automated cybersecurity training based on individual gaps. By providing in-the-moment training nudges, which are triggered when a security alert is generated, teams are able to mitigate risky behavior, reduce SOC alerts and prioritize workloads.

"The security awareness and training market is maturing, and we're excited to help lead this evolution and position our clients for long-term success," said Bret Fund, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Infosec. "This partnership is just the beginning of where we see the industry moving, basing cybersecurity awareness on behavior for true change. We are committed to stay at the forefront of this change delivering further advancements and innovating for the future of cybersecurity."

There has been a growing industry trend among CISOs and their security teams to advance and mature their security awareness programs. They are leveraging their perimeter security tools (e.g., EDR, SIEM, DLP) to gain more context around human risk — and use that context to deliver more customized training tailored to the needs of each user.

"We are thrilled about the opportunities this partnership brings to the market," said Theo Nasser, CEO and co-founder of Right-Hand Cybersecurity. "Infosec has built a 20-year reputation as a leader in the security training market, while Right-Hand has been one of the pioneers of Human Risk Management. This partnership will enable Infosec's clients to leverage Right-Hand's platform and integration marketplace to connect their existing security technologies and deliver real-time training nudges that drive workforce behavior change."

With two decades of technical training experience and as a leader in the security awareness and training space, Infosec is uniquely positioned to address the challenges with awareness and risk. By harnessing Right-Hand Cybersecurity's Human Risk Management platform capabilities and third-party integration marketplace, organizations can achieve a new level of cyber maturity to see, understand and stop threats at the first contact.

For more information about this partnership and training, reach out to Infosec.

About Infosec

Infosec, a part of Cengage Group , is a leading cybersecurity education provider helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and Infosec's Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.

About Right-Hand Cybersecurity

Right-Hand Cybersecurity is a pioneer of Human Risk Management, focused on helping organizations manage, measure and mitigate human cyber risk. Follow Right-Hand on LinkedIn or visit https://right-hand.ai/ for more information.

