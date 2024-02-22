Infosec Institute Partners with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Become Authorized Live AWS Boot Camp Provider

Live AWS boot camps allow individuals and businesses to learn and benefit from cloud certification

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education provider and part of Cengage Group, today announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to become an authorized training provider of live, in-person boot camps for AWS certifications. IT and cybersecurity professionals can now enroll in five AWS certification boot camps to build the domain expertise required for successful cloud transformation.

As the demand for skilled cloud professionals continues to soar, Infosec and AWS are joining forces to deliver comprehensive, hands-on training that equips learners with the knowledge and expertise needed to excel in cloud-based environments. These boot camps will cover essential topics such as cloud architecture, security, networking and deployment strategies, providing participants with a holistic understanding of AWS services and technologies. The five AWS live boot camps available now from Infosec include:

AWS certifications are among the most pursued in the cybersecurity industry by both employers and professionals. With this new partnership, professionals can now achieve certification in the way they learn best, whether live online, in-person or asynchronously via the Infosec Skills platform. All AWS training will be led by authorized AWS instructors and include the Infosec Exam Pass Guarantee. More AWS training will be added in the coming months, including training for a new AWS certification.

"We're excited to provide IT and cybersecurity professionals with a new way to train for in-demand AWS certifications," said Bret Fund, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Infosec. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today's rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. Together with AWS, we aim to set a new standard for cloud training excellence and help bridge the skills gap in the industry."

According to Gartner®, "worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services is forecast to grow 20.4% to total $678.8 billion in 2024, up from $563.6 billion in 2023." Cloud computing also remains the largest hard skills gap in today's cybersecurity professionals, according to the ISACA 2023 State of Cybersecurity Report. By combining Infosec's expertise in cybersecurity education with AWS's industry-leading cloud platform, the AWS cloud boot camps will play a pivotal role in addressing this growing demand and preparing individuals for successful careers in cloud computing.

"Organizations of all sizes are in need of certified cloud professionals to support their digital transformation initiatives, and AWS is ranked number one for 2022 revenue in the cloud infrastructure market," said Gina Smith, Ph.D., research director of the global IT Skills for Digital Business research practice at IDC. "This partnership between Infosec and AWS is pushing the cloud training market forward by providing more ways for organizations to fill the growing skills demand and effectively implement, manage and secure their cloud infrastructure in 2024 and beyond."

The new live AWS boot camps include everything needed before, during and after training:

  • 90-day extended access to boot camp components, including class recordings
  • 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
  • Exam Pass Guarantee
  • Exam voucher
  • Free 90-day Infosec Skills subscription (access to 1,400+ additional courses and labs)
  • Knowledge Transfer Guarantee
  • Unlimited practice exam attempts

For more information about this partnership and training options, browse Infosec's AWS boot camps or sign up for Infosec's weekly AWS webcast series starting Feb. 28.   

About Infosec
Infosec, a part of Cengage Group, is a leading cybersecurity education provider helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec's Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.

