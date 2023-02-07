Infosec Launches New Office Comedy Themed Security Awareness Training Series

Work Bytes offers short, entertaining and useful trainings on today's most common cybersecurity threats

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education provider and part of Cengage Group, today announced the launch of a new security awareness training series titled, "Work Bytes" for Infosec IQ, a security awareness and training platform that empowers employees with the knowledge and skills to reduce their cyber risk. Work Bytes fills the void often seen with other cybersecurity training – the content is concise and entertaining, but most importantly it helps employees retain the information they've learned, ensuring a more knowledgeable and security-aware workforce.

Infosec's new Work Bytes cybersecurity awareness training series.

Set in the backdrop of a hilarious office comedy, Work Bytes features a colorful cast of creative characters, including vampires, pirates, aliens, and zombies. These fantastical and unlikely co-workers encounter and navigate today's most common and complex cybersecurity threats from phishing emails to social engineering scams.

Cybersecurity threats are more prevalent than ever, and the reality is that employees are the biggest risk factor within an organization, but they can also be an organization's biggest asset with the right training. In fact, 82% of data breaches involve a human element. Aside from the major reputational damage that accompanies a data breach, business continuity post-breach is also greatly affected with experts predicting that by 2025, 60% of organizations will use cybersecurity risk as a primary determinant in conducting third-party transactions and business engagements.

"Cybersecurity threats are constantly evolving so the way companies train employees to recognize, navigate and deter these threats must change, too," said Jim Chilton, GM for Infosec and CTO of Cengage Group. "Lengthy, time-consuming, and stale trainings result in low engagement and a low retention of information which poses a massive risk for businesses. Our award-winning team has researched, developed, and brought to market a fresh content training series that educates, entertains, and engages today's learners so that they don't just 'check the box,' but begin building a strong, always-vigilant cybersecurity culture."

The Work Bytes training series is just the latest addition to Infosec IQ's content library where it joins five other award-winning training series including the highly acclaimed "Choose Your Own Adventure® Security Awareness Games." One of the key benefits of Infosec IQ and its training platform is the opportunity to choose the type of content that resonates most with a company's culture and employee base. Offering personalized and tailored cybersecurity training ensures security knowledge and awareness – because cybersecurity needs everyone.

For more information on Infosec IQ and the Work Bytes series visit https://www.infosecinstitute.com/iq/work-bytes/ or watch the trailer here.

About Infosec

Infosec, part of Cengage Group, is a leading cybersecurity education provider helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training.

SOURCE Infosec Institute, part of Cengage Group