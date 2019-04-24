InfoSec World 2019 Posts Strong Attendee Growth, Bringing Information Security Professionals Together to Collaborate on Overcoming Critical Cybersecurity Challenges

CHICAGO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRisk Alliance, a business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity and information risk management marketplace, today announced that this year's InfoSec World, the longest running conference dedicated to the business of information security, drew a record number of attendees for the most successful event in recent years.

Running from April 1-3, the conference hosted attendees and speakers from around the world at Disney's Contemporary Resort in Orlando. Attendees gained invaluable insight from experts across multiple aspects of cybersecurity, including: cryptocurrency; threat hunting; cyberlaw; staffing; cloud security; cyber intelligence; vulnerability management standards; machine learning algorithms; deception technology and identifying attacks; GDPR; and more. Innovative security solutions were showcased on the Expo floor, which enjoyed a 10 percent growth from the previous year.

The three-day main conference engaged attendees with panel and roundtable discussions and unique keynotes from leaders at the Mayo Clinic, IDC, Ample Organics, Social-Engineer, DEF CON Biohacking Village, and Duke University Health System. InfoSec World also offers attendees unprecedented opportunities for hands-on pre- and post-conference workshops and summits, in addition to in-depth networking with thousands of information security professionals from various backgrounds, industries, and countries.

"We're very pleased with the quality and success of InfoSec World now in its 25th year. The event drew an impressive segment of security industry professionals with a premiere group of speakers and attendees alike," said Doug Manoni, CEO, CyberRisk Alliance. "The relevance, excellence and diversity of content in addition to the peer networking opportunities throughout the conference stands at the heart of its mission. Under the CyberRisk Alliance umbrella, InfoSec World is committed to evolve and grow along with our industry. We're solidly committed to ensuring InfoSec World continues to be the most valuable conference for security training, knowledge sharing, and peer networking for years to come."

"Ask any security professional that has attended – InfoSec World is truly a cybersecurity event unlike any other," said Mark Arnold, CISO of Navisite and InfoSec World advisory board member. "I'm excited to be a part of the energy, expertise, and commitment that the CyberRisk Alliance has to the evolution of the event. I look forward to CyberRisk Alliance bringing even more opportunities and knowledge to its attendees in 2020."

As part of the CyberRisk Alliance portfolio, InfoSec World will benefit from being an integral part of CyberRisk Alliance's mission to inform, educate, build community, and facilitate commerce. With this new injection of capital and a laser focus on serving this community, InfoSec World will be able to leverage resources across CyberRisk Alliance to expand and grow in terms of audience, content, and new business development opportunities for sponsors and the marketplace.

InfoSec World 2020 will take place at Disney's Contemporary Resort March 30 - April 1, 2020. For more information on next year's event, register here and a representative will be in touch.

About InfoSec World Conference and Expo

For 25 years information security professionals have recognized InfoSec World Conference and Expo as "The Business of Security" conference. Now produced by CyberRisk Alliance, InfoSec World assembles information security professionals from every market and field of study around the world by providing high-quality distinctive content, training, peer networking and engagement with leading technology and service companies. For more information, visit https://infosecworld.misti.com/.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance is a business intelligence company created to serve the high-growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity and information risk management marketplace. The company brings together leading brands and is comprised of a diversified portfolio of business information products and services with a shared mission of informing, educating and training business professionals, while building community and facilitating industry commerce. The company is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy through a combination of organic product development and a series of highly targeted acquisitions and partnerships, and it is led by a collaborative and highly accomplished team of entrepreneurs, operators and investors. For more information, visit www.cyberriskalliance.com.

