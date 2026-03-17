InfoSight Launches Major New Version of Mitigator® Platform Turning Cyber Risk Exposure into Quantifiable Business Impact

New release introduces risk exposure analytics, remediation performance tracking, and identity security dashboards to help organizations measure cyber risk in real dollars.

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoSight, Inc., a cybersecurity and risk-management provider serving regulated industries, today announced the release of a major new version of its Mitigator® Cyber Risk Intelligence Platform, introducing new capabilities that help organizations measure cyber risk exposure in quantifiable financial terms while improving remediation performance and operational visibility.

The new version of Mitigator delivers a fully modernized user interface, an upgraded risk scoring engine, and new dashboards that transform vulnerability data into measurable risk insights that security teams and executive leadership can use to prioritize remediation and track cybersecurity program performance.

InfoSight's Mitigator® now turns cyber risk into real dollar exposure — so leadership can act, not just react. Post this

Mitigator is designed to centralize vulnerability intelligence across network, cloud, and application environments while helping organizations identify where cyber risk is concentrated and how quickly it is being reduced.

"Cybersecurity teams are overwhelmed by data but often lack a clear way to translate technical findings into business terms," said Ray Arteaga, Senior Vice President at InfoSight. "This new release of Mitigator helps organizations move from qualitative to quantitative cyber risk measurement, giving them clearer visibility into where exposure exists, how risk is trending, and what that exposure means in real dollars. It makes it easier to prioritize remediation and communicate security posture to both technical teams and executive leadership."

Key Enhancements in the New Mitigator Release

Modernized User Interface - The entire web application has been redesigned with a clean, intuitive interface that improves visual clarity, responsiveness, and overall usability for security teams managing large volumes of vulnerability data.





Streamlined Navigation - A modernized navigation structure enables users to locate critical data faster, improving workflow efficiency and accelerating vulnerability analysis and remediation prioritization.





Enhanced Vulnerability Scan Results - The vulnerability results interface now supports customizable columns and improved layout design, allowing analysts to tailor data views to their workflow and rapidly evaluate risk across environments.





Upgraded Risk Scoring Engine - A newly developed scoring engine evaluates and weights all identified risks, providing a more comprehensive and accurate representation of an organization's overall cybersecurity posture.





Revamped Executive Summary Reporting - Executive reports have been redesigned with improved formatting and readability, making it easier for leadership teams, auditors, and third parties to understand cyber risk exposure and remediation progress.





Risk Exposure & Treatment Dashboard - The new Risk Exposure dashboard translates vulnerability findings into quantitative cyber risk metrics, helping organizations move beyond qualitative severity ratings.



Calculates total organizational risk exposure in real dollar terms Identifies where risk is most concentrated across assets, systems, and identities Prioritizes remediation based on measurable exposure reduction Tracks how remediation actions reduce cyber risk over time Provides executive-ready visualizations for leadership and board reporting

Remediation Performance Dashboard - The Remediation Performance dashboard provides operational insight into how effectively organizations are reducing cyber risk.



Tracks Time to Remediation (TTR) across vulnerabilities and security findings Visualizes remediation progress across assets and findings, helping prioritize efforts based on risk and exposure Identifies operational bottlenecks slowing remediation Measures trends in remediation performance over time Aligns remediation performance with internal SLAs, regulatory expectations, and cyber insurance requirements

Identity and Access Risk Visibility - Mitigator now includes dedicated dashboards that help organizations identify and monitor security risk within Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) and Active Directory environments, improving visibility into identity security posture and remediation progress.





Supporting Measurable Cyber Risk Reduction - As cyber threats continue to accelerate and vulnerabilities proliferate across enterprise environments; security teams require continuous insight into both where risk exists and how quickly it is being reduced.

Mitigator was designed to help organizations convert raw vulnerability scan data into measurable risk signals, remediation performance metrics, and executive-level reporting that supports both technical teams and business leadership.

By centralizing vulnerability intelligence and correlating it with asset context and remediation tracking, the platform helps organizations prioritize security actions that deliver the greatest reduction in cyber risk.

The new version of the Mitigator Cyber Risk Intelligence Platform is now available to InfoSight clients and partners.

Organizations interested in learning more or requesting a demonstration can visit: https://infosightinc.com/mitigator-vulnerability-threat-manager.php

About InfoSight, Inc.

InfoSight is a cybersecurity and risk-management firm providing vulnerability management, penetration testing, SOC-as-a-Service, and advisory services to organizations across healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy, and government sectors. Founded in 1998, InfoSight helps organizations identify cyber risk, strengthen defenses, and maintain regulatory compliance through a combination of advanced technology platforms and expert-driven security services.

Media Contact:

Yendi Valdes

Marketing Director, InfoSight

[email protected]

1-305-828-1003

SOURCE InfoSight, Inc.