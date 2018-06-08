InfoSonics Appoints Michael Galloro to its Board of Directors and Roger Rai as Board Advisor

"We are pleased to welcome Michael and Roger to work with our Board of Directors," said Andy DeFrancesco, Chairman of the Board. "Both Michael and Roger are recognized business leaders who bring a broad range of skills and connections to the Company. Their help and guidance will be important as we embark upon our effort to rapidly grow our retail footprint and seek to become the largest authorized reseller of Apple® products and services in the Americas."

About Michael Galloro:

Michael Galloro is an accomplished financial executive with over 20 years of experience, including Board positions at a number of companies. Mr. Galloro gained public markets experience engaged as a Vice President of Finance for a TSXV listed company operating in the payment processing industry. He then pursued a consulting career focused primarily on the small and mid-cap space working closely with emerging private and publicly listed companies operating globally assisting with financings, M&A, corporate structuring and go public transactions, both in Canada and the United States. Michael earned his Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) designation while working in the financial institutions practice for KPMG LLP and has his Honours Bachelor of Accounting (BAcc) Degree from Brock University.

About Roger Rai:

Roger Rai is the Managing Director of E. S. Rogers Enterprises and President of R3 Concepts Inc. As Managing Director at E.S. Rogers, Mr. Rai advises Edward Rogers on business, revenue, partnership and talent development. Mr. Rai was previously the Vice-President of Business Development of Peeks Social Ltd., a TSXV listed company operating Keeks.com, a social networking service focusing on video content. Mr. Rai has managed and directed both private and public companies, having been a director for Sustain Co. Inc. (SMS), Pintree Capital Ltd. (PNP) and The Mint Corporation. Mr. Rai has significant experience in the digital and telecommunications markets, having held various managerial positions. Mr. Rai is the founder and a director of the ONEXONE foundation, a charitable organization focused on global child welfare. Born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, Mr. Rai received his Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the University of Western Ontario.

About InfoSonics Corporation

InfoSonics is a Miami-based company comprised of OneClick®, a chain of retail stores and an authorized reseller under the Apple® Premier Partner, APR (Apple® Premium Reseller) and AAR MB (Apple® Authorized Reseller Mono-Brand) programs; Icon Networks, an authorized distributor to the OneClick® stores and other resellers of Apple® products and other high-profile consumer electronic brands; and verykool®, a brand of wireless handsets, tablets and related products the Company sells to carriers, distributors and retailers in Latin America. Additional information can be found on its websites at www.infosonics.com, www.cooltech.co/site/, www.oneclickstore.com and www.verykool.net.

Apple® is the registered trademark of Apple Inc.

