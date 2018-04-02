InfoSonics Continues Expansion of Its OneClick Stores in Argentina

The Company's OneClick stores offer not only the latest Apple products and approved accessories, but they also offer hardware and software technical service centers where customers can take their Apple equipment for repair and maintenance.

"We are very happy to bring the best products and services from Apple to more and more people in Argentina," said Mariano Turinetto, OneClick Manager in Argentina. "OneClick currently employs more than sixty people in its six stores in the country, and it is anticipated that we will more than double that number by the end of the year."

The Company's stores are located in Alto Rosario Shopping (Rosario), Rosario Centro (Rosario), Cordoba Shopping (Cordoba), Palermo Soho (Buenos Aires), DOT Shopping (Buenos Aires) and El Solar (Buenos Aires).

Following the merger with Cooltech, InfoSonics is now focused on, among other things, becoming the largest authorized reseller of Apple products and services in the Americas. In addition, it plans to extend the reach of its distribution business by leveraging its relationships with suppliers of other recognizable brands of accessories and audio, consumer electronics and computing devices.

About InfoSonics Corporation

InfoSonics is a Miami-based company comprised of OneClick, a chain of retail stores and an authorized reseller under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller) and AAR MB (Apple Authorized Reseller Mono-Brand) programs; Icon Networks, an authorized distributor to the OneClick stores and other resellers of Apple products and other high-profile consumer electronic brands; and verykool®, a brand of wireless handsets, tablets and related products the Company sells to carriers, distributors and retailers in Latin America. Additional information can be found on its websites at www.infosonics.com, www.cooltech.co/site/, www.oneclickstore.com and www.verykool.net.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including those related to expansion of our stores and workforce in Argentina, involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including actions by third parties, such as Apple. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from prevailing market conditions and the impact of general economic industry or political conditions in the United States or globally. A list and description of these and other risk factors can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as the prospectus supplement to the Proxy/Registration Statement on Form S-4/A, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2018, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infosonics-continues-expansion-of-its-oneclick-stores-in-argentina-300622321.html

SOURCE InfoSonics Corporation

Related Links

http://www.infosonics.com

