Infostream Solutions Inc. Reaches Key Construction Milestone at Its New Multimillion-Dollar AI & Cybersecurity Innovation Campus

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Infostream Solutions Inc., a trailblazer in technology innovation with operations across Canada and the United States, is excited to announce the substantial completion of two specialized facilities at its new Technology and Innovation Campus spanning 44,000 square feet each. The facilities are designed to house Infostream's newest additions to their service offerings: Info.AI Labs and Info.SECURITY.

Modern and Urban Technology and Innovation Campus with outdoor employee square with benches, a wooden deck, a covered seating area, and buildings with "Infostream" logos under a cloudy sky. (CNW Group/Infostream Solutions Inc.)

"Infostream Solutions CRO and Managing Partner Paul Semak states, 'The new Infostream Technology and Innovation Campus provides our customers unparalleled access to innovative AI and security solutions. By collaborating with our industry experts, customers can develop tailored solutions to meet their unique business challenges. This investment ensures that Infostream will remain at the forefront of innovation, driving efficiency and security while offering a future-proof experience for our valued customers."

Info.AI Labs: North American AI Proofing and Testing Facility

Info.AI Labs is set to lead the way in AI application development, integration, and testing across the commercial, medical, enterprise, and financial sectors. This state-of-the-art facility is a collaborative hub that engages with clients, vendors, partners, communities, and academia to transform the world through artificial intelligence. Outfitted with innovative technology and staffed by experts, Info.AI Labs is poised to unlock the full potential of AI.

Info.SECURITY: North American Cyber Defence Centre and Cybersecurity Hub

Info.SECURITY reimagines the future of Security Operations Centers as a combined Cyber Defence Centre and Cybersecurity Hub. This facility uses innovative technology to deliver comprehensive security solutions, including threat intelligence, incident response, and vulnerability management. Enhanced by AI-driven analytics and machine learning, Info.SECURITY effectively anticipates and neutralizes threats, improving its clients' security posture. It is dedicated to the advanced development, integration, and validation of cybersecurity solutions and workflows, collaborating with a broad spectrum of stakeholders.

Campus Design and Impact

Owned and operated by Infostream Solutions Inc., the Technology and Innovation Campus has the latest technology and security standards. Infostream's significant investment of $55 million in 2024 and a projected total of $170 million over the next decade in infrastructure underscores its dedication to advancing technology and innovation in AI and Cybersecurity. This expansion is expected to create over 200 high-tech jobs in Richmond Hill, Canada, with an additional 80 jobs in the U.S. as Infostream expands operations to the company's site in Coral Gables, Florida, further enhancing employment and technological growth.

"Peter Stavropoulos, CEO Americas of Infostream Solutions Inc., highlighted the facility's impact: 'The launch of Info.AI Labs underscores our commitment to innovation and superior client service. We are creating a dynamic environment to build transformative partnerships foundational to AI development. Info.SECURITY is a critical component of our integrated security strategy. Working with our vendors and partners and their leading-edge technologies, we are merging advanced AI insights with state-of-the-art security measures in cybersecurity, ensuring our clients' assets are protected with the most sophisticated defences available.'"

Infostream looks forward to announcing the completion and grand opening of the Innovation Campus, inviting key stakeholders in AI and Cybersecurity, customers, partners, and community leaders to tour the facilities and learn more about this exciting new undertaking.

About Infostream Solutions Inc.

Infostream Solutions Inc. stands at the forefront of technological innovation in advanced AI and cybersecurity solutions. The recent additions of Info.AI Labs and Info.SECURITY to its Technology and Innovation Campus underscores the company's commitment to pushing technological boundaries and expanding industry capabilities. These state-of-the-art facilities highlight Infostream's leadership role in driving technological progress.

